Beyond Apps and Gummies: A Smarter Way to Sleep Better

Sleep has officially entered its wellness era.

From smart rings and meditation apps to magnesium gummies and designer mattresses, New Yorkers are investing more than ever in the promise of better rest. Yet in a city that thrives on ambition and late nights, many people still wake up exhausted.

For a growing number of adults, the problem isn’t willpower, stress or screen time. It’s something far less obvious: disrupted breathing while they sleep.

That’s the issue Inhala, a sleep-focused company with offices in Manhattan, is trying to address — with a modern, lifestyle-oriented approach.

“People assume being tired is just part of getting older or working too hard,” said Dr. Steven Davidowitz. “Often it’s not. For many, it’s simply that they aren’t breathing well at night.”

A different kind of sleep solution

Unlike many consumer sleep brands that focus on apps, trackers and subscriptions, Inhala positions itself as outcome-driven. The aim is simple: help people wake up feeling better.

Instead of bulky CPAP machines or over-the-counter anti-snoring products, Inhala specializes in custom oral sleep devices — small, fitted mouthpieces worn at night to help keep airways open.

“They’re easy to use and made specifically for the individual,” added Dr. Davidowitz. “Most people forget they’re even wearing one.”

Another part of the appeal, particularly for New Yorkers, is convenience.

Much of the process can be handled remotely through telemedicine appointments. If testing is needed, patients can complete at-home sleep studies rather than spending a night in a lab.

From consultation to custom fitting, the model is designed to minimize disruption — a key factor in a city where free time is scarce.

Real experiences, real impact

Many clients arrive after trying a long list of remedies — nasal strips, special pillows, sleep apps — without lasting success.

Some simply know they don’t feel as sharp as they used to. Others come at the urging of a partner tired of sleepless nights.

Harrison Newman was one of them.

“Inhala made the process easy, and the product itself is comfortable. I’ve never slept this well and no longer snore,” said Newman. “The restful sleep it provides is unmatched. Highly recommend for better, deeper rest.”

Taking the first step

For many New Yorkers, the thought of changing a nightly routine can feel overwhelming. But Inhala’s approach is designed to make that first step simple: a quick consultation, an optional at-home sleep study, and a custom device that fits seamlessly into daily life.

“It’s about giving people clarity and energy without upending their schedules,” said Dr. Davidowitz.

For anyone who has ever struggled through morning meetings, commutes, or workouts feeling drained, the message is clear: better sleep isn’t a luxury — it’s a practical foundation for living well.

