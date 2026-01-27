New Yorkers Blame Fatigue on the Hustle — But It Could Be Sleep Apnea

In Manhattan, exhaustion is often treated as part of the lifestyle. Long workdays, late nights, early mornings, and packed schedules make chronic fatigue feel almost inevitable. Snoring is brushed off as a minor annoyance. But medically speaking, persistent fatigue, brain fog, and restless sleep are well-established symptoms of sleep apnea — a condition that disrupts breathing night after night.

As awareness grows, more New Yorkers are getting evaluated — not because they assume something is wrong, but because ruling out sleep apnea has become an important step in protecting long-term health. Practices like Inhala offer streamlined evaluations designed to fit busy city lives.

Not Just Snoring

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep because the airway collapses or becomes blocked. These interruptions can happen dozens of times per hour, often without the sleeper waking up. Loud snoring is common, but it is not required for a diagnosis.

Many people with sleep apnea are otherwise healthy, active, and high-functioning — which is why symptoms are frequently misattributed to stress, travel, or aging.

Signs People Often Overlook

You don’t need a partner telling you that you snore to have sleep apnea. Common warning signs include:

• Persistent fatigue despite adequate sleep

• Brain fog or difficulty concentrating

• Morning headaches

• Dry mouth

• Mood changes or irritability

• Waking up frequently or restless sleep

For the many Manhattan residents who live alone, daytime symptoms may be the only clues.

Why Sleep Apnea Matters Medically

Sleep apnea is not just a sleep issue — it is a systemic health condition. Repeated drops in oxygen levels place chronic strain on the heart, brain, and metabolic systems. Untreated sleep apnea has been linked to:

• High blood pressure

• Heart disease

• Atrial fibrillation and stroke

• Type 2 diabetes

• Depression

• Weight gain

• Cognitive decline

• Increased dementia risk

• Higher risk of motor vehicle and workplace accidents

And because sleep apnea occurs nightly, its impact compounds over time.

Screening and Treatment Options

Sleep apnea is highly treatable, and early identification matters. While CPAP therapy is effective for severe cases, many patients struggle with long-term use. For those with mild to moderate sleep apnea — and even some with more severe cases — Inhala offers a comfortable, discreet alternative.

Inhala specializes in oral appliance therapy and provides coordinated care under one roof, integrating screening, physician collaboration, treatment, and follow-up. Sleep testing can be completed at home, and the practice is in-network with most medical insurance plans, Medicare, and the VA, making evaluation more accessible for New Yorkers seeking clarity without unnecessary delays.

Get Evaluated

In a city focused on performance, longevity, and wellness, quality sleep is foundational. No supplement, workout, or productivity strategy can replace consistent, restorative sleep.

If fatigue has become your baseline, getting screened may be an important next step. Sleep apnea isn’t just about snoring — and understanding that difference can have a meaningful impact on long-term health and wellness.

