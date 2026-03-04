Defining Antisemitism: What It Is and What It is Not

How we talk about antisemitism and how we respond to it is both very important and very delicate. We must guard against using the term in a way that weakens its meaning.

We all know that antisemitism is real. Over the last few years— especially since October 7—we have seen it on college campuses, in our social media feeds, and sometimes even with the colleagues, friends, and acquaintances that we interact with.

Antisemitism is frightening, painful, and often isolating. But as a community, we must remember something essential: calling out antisemitism is a moral responsibility, but only when it is actually antisemitism.

We must not become a society that labels every disagreement, every critique, or every political argument as an act of hate. When we do that, two harmful things happen. First, we dilute the meaning of the word—and the real antisemites, the real threats, slip through the cracks. Second, we shut down conversations that we should be having, especially among ourselves.

Criticism of Israeli policies is not antisemitism. Israelis themselves argue passionately about their government every single day—that’s the beauty of being part of a democratic people with a deep tradition of disagreement going back to the Talmud.

Debating borders, security strategies, judicial reforms, or social policy is legitimate, democratic, and entirely within bounds. One can love Israel and still want it to improve. A committed Jewish individual can still believe the government has made mistakes. That is not betrayal. That is thoughtful engagement.

But—and here is the concept we must protect with absolute clarity — denying the very existence of Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish People is antisemitism.

Saying the Jewish people have no right to sovereignty is antisemitism.

Saying every person has a right to safety and self-determination except the Jewish people is antisemitism.

Singling out Israel—and only Israel — for standards demanded of no other nation is also antisemitism.

It is not about political views. It is about whether Jewish individuals are recognized as a people who have the same rights as every other people on Earth.

And this is not abstract. It is personal. Israel is not just another country. For millions, being Jewish is part of our identity, our heritage, and our collective story. That connection can be expressed spiritually, culturally, historically, or emotionally—there is no single way to be connected. But the connection exists. It is legitimate. And it is ours.

Here in the United States, that connection fits naturally and proudly with being a loyal, patriotic American. There is no contradiction between loving America and loving Israel—in fact, the opposite is true.

American values and Jewish values align remarkably well: democracy, freedom of conscience, human dignity, pluralism, and the belief that every human being is created in the image of God.

America has stood with Israel not just because of strategic interest, but because our societies share a moral and ethical DNA. Supporting Israel does not make you less American, rather, it connects you more deeply to the principles on which this country was built.

Imagine if the default response was generosity instead of suspicion, curiosity instead of judgment, and unity instead of fragmentation.

When you conduct yourself personally or professionally, I ask you to carry that spirit with you.

Be thoughtful about the words you choose.

Reserve the word “antisemitism” for the moments it is truly necessary—and when it is necessary, use it with courage and without apology. But also, be open to dialogue with those who disagree with you in good faith.

We gain nothing by calling enemies those who could become allies.

Michael Hershman is the CEO of the Manhattan-based real development group the Soloviev Group.