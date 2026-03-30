East Side Dem Club Emerges at Power Center on March 17

A Dem St. Pat’s Day celebration–The Lexington Democratic Club once again hosted their pre-parade St. Patrick Day’s Party at Stout Grand Central and it is fast emerging as the pre-parade hot spot destination for political leaders–and aspiring leaders.

The roomy room began filling up at 8 a.m. on the day of the parade and celebrated over breakfast rashers, maybe some stout, and definitely Irish coffee.

The place was packed with electeds and candidates all sitting, standing, milling around and meeting, greeting, shaking hands. Maybe some backslapping and story-sharing.

The Irish among the assembled included Judges James Clynes and Kate Waterman-Marshall. Clynes was elected as a Supreme Court Justice this past November. Waterman-Marshall is among those running for one of three open seats on the November ballot because Judges Cynthia Kern, Margaret Chan and Frank Perry are leaving the bench. Kern and Perry are retiring. Chan’s moving up to the Appellate Division, 1st Dept. The Manhattan Democratic Judicial Convention, where the nominees will be chosen, is this August.

Other candidate hopefuls for the open seats include Chris Chin, Hasa Kingo, Shah Ally, Ilana Marcus, and Emily Morales-Minerva. Among the Irish candidates present for the Nadler seat were George Conway and Laura Dunn. Among the non-Irish present whom I observed were NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Assemblyman Alex Bores, another Nadler-seat candidate. The house was filled with Dem District Leaders from the East and West Side, including former West Side Dem Club district leader Suzanne Jacobson and current West Side Dem Club district leader Janice Oppenheimer.

Virginia Maloney the UES City Council member who is co-chair of the council’s Irish caucus with Rockaway Republican council member Joann Ariola, stopped by briefly before rushing off to join the parade line of march.

From the East Side, I saw district leader Rebecca Weintraub and her adorable daughter, and district leader Ben Axelrod, who are both from Four Freedoms Dem Club. From the Tilden Democratic Club there was district leader Michelle Winfield and Executive Committee Member Greg Lambert.

As I was exiting, NYS Attorney General Tish James was arriving and got to hear the rousing reception she received. It was interesting to see James and Congressional candidate George Conway talking animatedly (maybe about their upcoming primaries and maybe about their common nemesis President Trump).

Nowruz, a Persian New Year celebration–Nowruz, the Persian New Year, was celebrated this year in the ceremonial courtroom at New York County’s Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street. Justice Sabrina Kraus, who is of Iranian descent, explained that “Nowruz, the Persian New Year, celebrates the spring equinox, renewal and the triumph of light over darkness.” She added: “We are grateful to the Court Administration and Justice Suzanne Adams for allowing us an opportunity to highlight our culture and share our journeys as Iranian Americans.”

Leading the festivities were NY County Supreme Court judges Sabrina Kraus and Nicholas Moyne and Queens Supreme Court Judge Mojgan Lancman. Betty Emamian moderated. The judges and Ms. Emamian are of Iranian descent. The courtroom was filled to capacity with judges, court personnel, friends, and family as we watched the power point presentation and listened. The judges spoke movingly of their family roots in Iran and life in America. It was a fine example of the triumph of light over darkness. The excellent grab and go Persian lunches were delightful as we listened and learned.