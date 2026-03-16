Letters to the Editor

Dear Letters Editor:

In his excerpted speech (March 12, 2026) real estate developer Michael Hershman states that Israel is “not just another country.” Indeed, it has its admirable points; but at the same time lets not forget the extremely harsh policies towards Palestinians as well as much of the Middle East region, which Mr. Hershman doesn’t mention. While it is understandable that a Zionist Jew would maintain emotional ties to a homeland, every immigrant can express love about their country of origin but not expect special treatment for that country. So, is it true-- does Israel receive such special treatment?

Mr Hershman does acknowledge that it is not antisemitic to criticize Israeli policies, but he undermines this recognition by stating that “singling out Israel... is antisemitic.”

This is not singling out. You cannot have it both ways, by claiming exceptionalism... that your nation is somehow a beacon of superior ideals... and at the same time complain that it is held to a higher standard.

Those on the Left and Right who want billions in US taxpayer money to stop flowing to IsraeI are not expressing antisemitism. At a time when President Trump doesnt even seek Congressional authorization to send thousands of 1,000 pound bombs to Israel, Amnesty International nevertheless calls on Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act HR 3565 to suspend massive weapons transfers. Concerns about war crimes and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians need to be taken seriously. Sad to say, the US Congress already passed the Leahy Law some years ago, which aims to prevent weapons sales to nations with terrible human rights records, not only Israel but all nations. The law has rarely been used, as our various presidents continue to claim “exceptions.”

Increasingly Americans perceive these double standards and injustices and expect elected officials to do so too. As hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced to tent cities in the rubble of Gaza, some have called the ongoing conflict in Israel/Palestine a real estate dispute. Will golden plans for development of Gaza include everyone, or bulldoze all hope for peace through justice?

Lets recognize that all parties have valid needs and rights. Instead, neither far rightwing Jews and the militant settlement movement nor Hamas embrace or trust in coexistence. And yet despite our different perspectives, we all share a feeling about our nation, which despite its many missteps is about to celebrate a 250th birthday. Let’s continue to debate but also do so with a sprit of fairness and generosity, as Mr Hershman advises.

Paul “Adem” Carroll

Carrol was the NY Programs Director from 2013 to 2023 of Justice for All