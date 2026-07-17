Tennis Scene on Central Park Courts Still Going Strong

In 2030, the Central Park Tennis Center turns 100. And some of the seniors who play regularly are nearly as old as the clay courts themselves. Yale Estrin–age 91½ plays almost every weekday. He can’t run–but boy can he hit. A former coach, he gave me a hands-on grip lesson for free. Looking to improve my backhand, I am now practicing his approach.

In 1930, Gustavo Steinacher, Parks Department Chief Engineer, designed the Neoclassical Tennis House. It has a middle hallway, bordered by locker rooms and merch and food concession booths. In the 1980’s, talk of a more Victorian style house began but after a bitter battle, it quieted down and the original Steinacher building still stands. There are 26 Har-Tru (clay) courts and 4 hard courts. The clay courts are very popular and the method of reserving one for the allowable 1 hour takes energy, determination and a pass for each player.

The April through November season passes cost only $100, $20 for seniors and $10 for school age players. I always rent a locker for $20 which gives me toilets and showers too. (The day I flushed a tennis ball down a toilet remains a First Time Event there.) Since the season this year runs to Nov. 22, the last Sunday before Thanksgiving, there is still plenty of playing time left if you’d like to get a permit from the Parks Dept. https://www.nycgovparks.org/things-to-do/tennis.