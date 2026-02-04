Tips for New York families to support children’s dental health

Oral health is more than just a bright smile, it’s an important part of a child’s growth, development and overall well-being. Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among kids in the U.S., affecting nearly half of children ages two to 19. About one in 10 children ages two to five experience untreated decay, a number that climbs to nearly one in five by ages six to eight, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Baby teeth play an important role in a child’s development, serving as the foundation for healthy permanent teeth and supporting speech and overall well-being. Moreover, emergency dental care causes children in the U.S. to miss approximately 34 million school hours annually, according to the CDC. Good oral health habits and staying on top of dental checkups from an early age can help reduce the risk of developing cavities and other conditions that affect overall health.

Here are some tips for parents to help promote good childhood dental health:

Encourage healthy snacking and hydration. What children eat and drink plays a big role in their oral health, according to the American Dental Association. Sugary snacks and drinks feed bacteria that can erode enamel and lead to cavities. Limiting sugar and encouraging plenty of water helps rinse away food particles, dilute acids, and support healthy saliva flow. Adding nutrient‑rich foods like fruits, vegetables, cheese and yogurt provides calcium and vitamin D to help keep teeth and bones strong.

Make preventive dental care part of your routine. Regular preventive dental care may help to catch issues early on, helping reduce the risk of more serious—and costly—problems down the road. For kids, untreated cavities can result in poor nutrition and potentially stunt growth and development. Oral health can also be linked to health conditions like diabetes and heart disease, making it important to take advantage of preventive services from a young age, according to a 2022 study from the Cleveland Clinic. Many dental plans cover preventive services such as exams, cleanings, x-rays and sealants. Call the number on the back of your dental insurance card to find out what your specific plan covers.

A child’s first dental visit should be scheduled after their first tooth appears and no later than their first birthday. After that, kids should see the dentist every six months.

Promote a positive dental experience. Dental fear and anxiety is quite common—one third of young kids around the world experience it, according to a 2024 report in the Journal of Dentistry. Dental visits may include the use of instruments or services that can seem scary. Regular visits to the dentist may help kids get more comfortable and help make the experience more familiar. Parents can help ease nerves by explaining what to expect, answering questions or using books or videos to help kids feel prepared and confident.

Provide guidance for good dental hygiene. While parents may want to supervise brushing until at least age 8 to ensure proper technique, education around oral health can begin much earlier, the Cleveland Clinic says. Encourage brushing twice daily with an ADA-approved toothpaste, the American Dental Association recommends. Introduce flossing when two teeth touch. This helps teach children that cleaning between teeth is just as important as brushing. Parents can make dental care fun by letting kids choose toothbrushes in their favorite colors, turning brushing time into a family activity, singing songs or setting timers to help them stay engaged.

Replace toothbrushes regularly. Change toothbrushes every three to four months, or sooner if bristles are frayed, the Cleveland Clinic reprots. During cold and flu season, replace toothbrushes after being sick to avoid reintroducing germs to the body.

Encouraging healthy dental habits and staying consistent with preventive care from a young age may help children grow up with strong smiles, fewer health complications and the confidence that comes with a lifetime of good oral health.

Dr. Paul McConnell is the National Dental Director for UnitedHealthcare.