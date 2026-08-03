Future Broadway Stars Sing It Out at Ellen’s Stardust Diner Auditions

Ellen’s Stardust Diner–famous for its singing wait staff, the Stardusters–once again hosted a singing competition for talented young performers from all over the country.

Thirty finalists from across the country were selected from a pool of 300 applicants. Performances were organized in five sections: the first group was for those aged 6-8, the next 9-12, then 13-14, 15-16, and the eldest group, 17-18.

One winner was selected from each age group to perform alongside the (adult) Stardusters and receive a $250 scholarship to Broadway Educational Alliance’s Camp Broadway in 2027. Alongside these five winners, one finalist between the ages of 12 and 17 received a standalone honor, the Esprit de Corps Award, also in partnership with the Broadway Educational Alliance and Camp Broadway, which will grant them participation in the pre-show act for the Rockettes at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on December 5 and 6 of this year.

Repertoire choices ranged from classics like “Funny Girl” and “Wicked” to contemporary pop.

The competition took place in the Stardust Theater, an intimate performance space underneath Ellen’s Stardust Diner, at 1650 Broadway. Finalists arrived with friends and family cheering them on and indulging in the diner’s deluxe menu options, featuring breakfast omelettes, burgers, and milkshakes. Breaks were included for the performers, allowing them to explore the diner’s activities and the upstairs Starduster performances.

The panel of judges included vocal and theater artist Katy Wolfe and Broadway performers Bailey McCall, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Lisa Howard, and Nick Barrington. Singer and actor Chris Mauro was the program’s host.

Ellen Hart, owner and founder of Ellen’s Stardust Diner, hosted the competition for the second time, sitting on the judges’ table and relishing in the talent on-stage. A native New Yorker, Hart has had an impressive career in the performing arts, and is a former Miss Subways from 1959; she frequently hosts reunions for Miss Subways.

McCall, who also judged the competition in 2025, spoke with Straus News about her excitement. “It’s an honor to be here. I got started as a kid doing theater so to see these kids doing the same thing that I was doing at their age, except at an even higher level–they’re so talented–it’s so inspiring.”

What continues to impress McCall is “the childlike wonder and joy that [the kids] bring to it. As an adult being in this industry for a while, it can be hard to hold on to that, so I think that’s a really beautiful thing... keep the joy!”

The judges spoke to each performer following his or her act, providing encouragement and constructive criticism. Judges commented on overall presentation, vocal dynamics, and theatrical performance.

When it was time for the winners to be announced, the judges emphasized the difficulty they faced during the selection process, making for an extremely tight competition.

Like most everyone attending, Hart was pleasantly surprised by the level of talent and passion which every finalist brought to the stage. She spoke to Straus News about the modern developments in vocal training and competition among young people. “What was very impressive was that they’re so mature and so developed at those ages, starting at six. It’s amazing to me because years ago they weren’t as mature and they weren’t as developed in their singing style. Today, I think with lessons and with the internet–social media and all that–I think they’re much more aware.”

Mia Sanchez, winner in 15-16 age bracket, reflected on her journey as a performer so far and said, “My mom and dad pushed me into this when I was really young and I’m really grateful for that because I’ve been doing this for so long and I’ve gotten so much good experience from it. Even if it’s a yes or a no, it’s been so fun.”

Her dream is “to keep singing, whether it’s on Broadway or I put out my own music. I’m really just happy whatever way I go as long as I’m still singing.”

Charlotte Charlotte Van Ledtje, winner in the 13-14 age backet said was only brought into the world of musical theater three years ago with her first performance as Perdita in “The Sound of Music” at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Her favorite part about singing is “making people feel something when I perform,” and she certainly did that with her exuberant performance of “Tomorrow” from “Annie” which earned her the additional honor of the Esprit de Corps Award.

When asked why she developed the Junior Stardusters, Hart responded, “We figured that we should give back and start something where we give children opportunities to grow.”

Mauro finished out the competition by saying, “You guys are all stars in our books.”

Hart said the auditions will become an annual tradition, with performance dates for this year’s Junior Stardusters expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Broadway stars of tomorrow are slowly making their way up the musical theater climb.