Step Right Up to “Hometown Playground” as Big Apple Circus Returns to Lincoln Center

The lights are up, the stage is set, and on Nov. 8, the Big Apple Circus kicked off its latest spectacular show, “Hometown Playground” at Lincoln Center which runs right through the holiday season to Jan. 5, 2025. It promises an experience like no other—a celebration of the city that never sleeps, packed with astonishing acrobats, adorable performing poodles, laugh-out-loud clowns, and unforgettable stunts.

What makes this year’s show special? We sat down with some of the star performers to discover the stories behind the acts, the passion that drives them, and the surprises they have in store for audiences. Get ready for an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Meet Michael Halvarson: Sweden’s Comedy Pickpocket

From Sweden to New York City, Michael Halvarson has traveled the world, but he says there’s nothing quite like performing his comedy pickpocket act in the heart of NYC. “The energy here is something else,” he shares, describing how he brings his Swedish humor to New Yorkers with a twist of mischievousness. “The hardest part of my act is that I can never fully rehearse it. You have to be ready for whatever happens with the audience, which keeps it fresh and fun.”

Michael’s love for magic and comedy goes back to his childhood. He fondly recalls his grandfather’s coin tricks as his first taste of magic. From there, he became fascinated by the art of pickpocketing as a performance, seeing it as a way to connect with people in a unique and surprising way. His advice to New Yorkers? “Embrace the unexpected, and you’ll leave my act with a big smile and maybe a new perspective on the art of misdirection.”

Sofia Petrov and the Grace of the Aerial Orb

Watching Sofia Petrov perform her aerial routines is like watching poetry in motion. A fourth-generation circus performer, Sofia has practically grown up in the air. “I remember coming to see the Big Apple Circus as a kid,” she says. “Now, performing here myself feels like a dream come true.” Known for her intricate spins and flips, Sofia spends countless hours perfecting each trick to create a flawless, seamless act that captivates audiences.

Though she’s never taken a fall in her 10 years of aerial performance, Sofia emphasizes the importance of caution and knowing her limits. “In this business, we understand that our lives are literally in our own hands,” she says. “Every act is as much mental as it is physical.” When asked if she ever relaxes during her act, she laughs and says, “For safety, I stay aware throughout the whole routine. But there are certain poses where I can take a brief ‘breather’ without anyone noticing.”

The Cartoon Poodles: A Heartwarming Family Act

Isabel and Rafael, the duo behind The Cartoon Poodles, bring more than their family tradition of animal training to the circus—they bring a family of eight adorable, highly-trained poodles, all rescues. “Each of our poodles has come from different shelters, and it’s incredible to see them bond and perform together,” Isabel shares. Watching the poodles perform tricks, run through hoops, and even play together is like watching the happiest dog park in the world, with all the magic of the circus.

Their most memorable moment? “One of our poodles, Juliette, once jumped into the audience and snatched a teddy bear,” laughs Isabel. “She then brought it back as a gift. It was adorable, and the audience loved it!” The family travels together in a 43-foot RV specially adapted for the poodles, complete with cozy beds and plenty of space to play. “They’re truly part of our family,” Isabel says. And if you’re wondering what motivates these poodles? “They love their bacon and chicken treats. And for some reason, they go crazy for Trader Joe’s hot dogs!”

Kalle Pikkuharju: The Unbelievable Contortionist

From Finland comes Kalle Pikkuharju, the contortionist who can twist, bend, and fold his body in ways you wouldn’t believe. For Kalle, this journey began at age 10, inspired by contortionists he watched in circus shows. After years of training in artistic gymnastics, he dedicated himself to contortion, spending up to three hours a day keeping his body strong, flexible, and conditioned.

But don’t be fooled—Kalle’s journey isn’t without challenges. “Bruises and burns are common, especially from the floor or the apparatus,” he admits, though he has developed his own remedies for strains and soreness. “Hot and cold treatments, rest, and massage all help.” When he’s not bending his body into unbelievable shapes, Kalle is studying to become a psychiatrist, which he hopes will allow him to “bend minds” in a completely different way.

Flying High with The Flying Poemas

What’s a circus without trapeze artists? For the Poemas, a family of trapeze artists from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the circus is a way of life that has spanned eight generations. Watching them soar through the air, performing intricate twists and flips, is nothing short of mesmerizing. “I started performing at five years old,” shares one of the Poemas. “When I’m flying, I feel like I’m fulfilling the dream of my childhood self.”

Training with safety lines is crucial, and the trust they build with each other through countless hours of practice is what allows them to perform these gravity-defying feats. Their advice for anyone afraid of heights? “Face your fears gradually. It gets easier with time and practice.” And it’s all worth it to see the audience’s faces light up in amazement. “To inspire and bring joy to others—there’s no feeling quite like it.”

The Upside-Down World of Alex Petrov

In an act unlike any other, Alex Petrov takes audiences into an upside-down world, showing New York from a perspective few get to experience. “It’s like seeing skyscrapers from a new angle,” Alex jokes. As one of the few performers worldwide to have mastered this unique act, Alex has spent years training his body to tolerate the disorienting effects of being upside down for extended periods.

Performing alongside his daughter Sofia, Alex finds a special pride in sharing the circus with his family. “The circus community is unique. We come from all over the world, but we’re united by our passion.” And if you’re wondering, he never gets dizzy—but if he stays upside down too long, he does admit to some numbness in his legs!

Come Experience the Magic

From pickpocket comedy to high-flying trapeze acts, heartwarming poodle performances to mind-bending contortion, “Hometown Playground” promises a showcase of the extraordinary talents that only the Big Apple Circus can bring together. Each act offers its own taste of the magic, and the performers’ dedication to their craft shines through in every move, every laugh, and every daring leap.

More than just a circus, “Hometown Playground” is a celebration of New York City itself, capturing the spirit of its neighborhoods and communities. With family-friendly pricing, special shows for local schools, and tickets donated to community organizations, this year’s show is more accessible than ever.

Let the magic of “Hometown Playground” transport you, surprise you, and inspire you to see the city in a new way. Tickets are available now—join the fun and see why the circus is truly alive and well in New York City!