Disappearing Drugstores: Duane Reade Stores on UES & W.Village Latest to Shut Down

The vanishing drug stores of New York took another hit in recent days.

In the latest retrenchment, two Duane Reade locations are set to close, furthering a recent trend of Walgreen’s shrinking its footprint across Manhattan.

The E. 89th St. & Madison Ave. location announced that it will close in mid-March, as first reported by the blog East Side Feed. Meanwhile, a Duane Reade on W. 4th St. & Broadway confirmed to Straus News that it would be closing on Tuesday, Feb. 25. It marks one of multiple Walgreen’s Manhattan locations to close within a four-month period, as the drug store giant chops its number of outlets nationally.

Other recent closures include one on 27th St. and Second Ave. that shuttered on Jan. 27, and one on 79th St. last November.

A sign posted on the exterior of the E. 89th store simply informs customers that the store will be “closing permanently March 19, 2025,” a visit there by Straus News on Feb. 20 confirmed. It will specifically lock its doors at 12 p.m. and said it will transfer patients’ prescription info to other locations. The nearest existing Duane Reade location is at E. 84th St. & Lexington Ave., although a closer CVS location can be found at E. 87th St. & Lexington.

One customer, Christina, told Straus News that the closure would leave her “highly inconvenienced.” She added that her two children were “apoplectic” about its impending shuttering, given their fondness for “late-night snacks.”

Another woman, who chose to remain unidentified, argued the reverse position: “We have too many drugstores around anyway. I don’t have a problem with it.”

The closures of the borough’s Duane Reade pharmacies have been partially pinned on shoplifting, with one employee of the 2nd Ave. store that closed last November telling the East Side Feed blog that people are “stealing more than we’re selling.” Indeed, an Our Town reporter that visited that store shortly before it closed witnessed a man engage in a physical confrontation with a manager, before running from the store with packages of paper towels under his arms.

In a public statement issued after that store shuttered, Walgreen’s–which acquired Duane Reade’s Manhattan portfolio in 2017–instead cited “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures” as the main reasons behind the decision. The “reimbursement” in question was reimbursement for medical prescriptions.

Calls to Walgreen’s corporate office seeking answers about the latest closures were not returned at presstime.

“We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability including this store in New York which is not able to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs,” the company said at the time.

The extent of retail theft at its stores has been occasionally disputed by Walgreen’s corporate leadership over the years, as well, with Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe notably telling investors that his colleagues had “cried too much” about it in a 2023 earnings call. He also reportedly added that “shrinkage,” the technical industry term for retail losses that encompasses shoplifting, had “stabilized” by then.

Indeed, just last month, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth told investors that certain anti-theft measures–such as locked display cases–appeared to have had a negative impact on sales and revenues in their own right. Last June, Wentworth told the Wall St. Journal that the company would be shuttering a “significant” chunk of its 8,600 stores nationwide, causing the stock price of the publicly traded company to dive.

”We recognize where we are is a turnaround,” Wentworth said at the time. “We recognize that we need to be focused on what are the parts of the business that we believe are contributing and have a future, and some of those need to change.”

Other relatively recent closures of prominent drug stores in the borough have struck the Upper West Side as well. The last Rite Aid in the neighborhood closed in 2023. A Duane Reade shuttered near Lincoln Center that year, too, followed by a CVS on the corner of W. 93rd St. closing in Jan. 2024.