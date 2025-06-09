Drowned UES Girl Found in Red Hook, Brooklyn; Woman Groped on No. 5 Train

The body of Graceline Ilogene, the 15-year-old Upper East Side girl who disappeared into the East River on May 30 at around noon has been recovered.

Solid details about Ilogene’s tragic vanishing have been elusive from the start, but it appears she was sitting on some rocks near the Roosevelt Island Bridge, which spans the East River between Roosevelt Island and Queens, when she somehow slipped into the water.

A friend who was with her called 911, but extensive searches of the shoreline by FDNY and NYPD turned up nothing. There’s speculation that Ilogene, who was wearing a green bathing suit with white flowers on it yet could not swim, was taking photos, dropped her phone, and, in attempting to retrieve it, slipped away in the strong current.

The Roosevelt Island bridge connects the island to 36th Avenue in Queens; were it extended to Manhattan, it would reach land near East 72nd Street.

While the initial search for Ilogene focused on the Roosevelt Island area, it bears emphasis that her body was found miles away “within the confines of the 76th Precinct”—meaning on the shore or adjacent to waters of Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Efforts to determine the exact location Ilogene’s body was found were unsuccessful at press time.

While many other questions remain, a Daily News article added some details to Ilogene’s life, noting that her mother, with whom she was “inseparable,” is a street vendor in front of the McDonald’s on Second Avenue near East 96th Street.

Breast Grabbed on No. 5 Train at 86th Street

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in learning the identity and whereabouts of a male suspect wanted for forcible touching within the confines of the 19th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On June 2 at approximately 9am, a 24-year-old female was aboard a northbound 5 train at the East 86th Street station when “an unidentified individual stood next to the victim and grabbed her breast.”

After the violation of her person, the suspect got off the train and fled to the proverbial “parts unknown.”

The suspect is described as a well-groomed male with a light complexion and dark, straight hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and dark-colored sneakers, and was carrying a gray knapsack or book bag.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.