Some Tips for making Overnight Camp a Great Experience

Sending your child to overnight camp for the first time is an exciting time for you and your child. Overnight camp allows your child to try new activities, discover new interests, gain independence, make life-long friends, and be part of a caring community. Here are some tips to help you and your child have a positive camp experience.

Be Open and Honest with the Camp Director

When you send your child to overnight camp, it’s important to be open with the leadership team about any issues your child may have. This may include things such as changes in home life, sleep issues, or personality traits that can help the camp director better understand your child.

Talk About Camp (But Don’t Over Talk About It)

You want your child to be prepared for camp and what to expect, but there is no need to talk about camp all year long. In a child’s life, summer can feel very far away and they have school and activities to focus on now. Bring it up here and there and start discussing camp more in the few months leading up to the experience.

Don’t Make Pick-Up Deals

If a child is showing signs of nervousness about the experience, don’t make pick-up deals with your child. First, this is sending the message to your child that you don’t think they will be successful. Second, it’s common for your child to have moments of homesickness or a bad day. If your child thinks you will come and get them, they won’t work through whatever issue they are experiencing knowing they have an out. Oftentimes, growth happens for a child when they make it through something that felt hard, but they overcome it.

Only Share Positive Messages About Camp

If you are feeling anxious about your child going to camp, share those feelings with a friend or your partner. When you share your anxiety with your child, they can pick up on it and they may become worried about camp. Share only positive messages about camp.

Participate in New Camper Get-Togethers

When possible, attend the new camper get-together at camp before opening day.

Normalize Homesickness

Before your child leaves for camp, let your child know it’s common to miss home but that you can also miss home and still be happy at camp. Put the length of camp in perspective and remind your child of all the reasons they want to go to overnight camp.

Follow the Packing List

Make sure to follow the packing list and don’t overpack. Sometimes having too much stuff can feel overwhelming for a camper. You should also leave items at home that are valuable or that the camp has specifically asked you not to bring such as phones or food.

Send a Letter to Arrive on the First Day

Send your child a letter to arrive in the first days of camp. This will feel comforting to your child and it’s always nice to receive mail at camp. When you write letters over the summer, leave out details about all the fun you are having with other siblings at home or with your spouse. You don’t want your child to feel they are missing out on anything happening at home.

Trust the Camp Leadership Team

It’s hard for parents to let go but do your best to trust the leadership team to do their jobs. Try not to call the office or send emails with every thought you have and trust that no news is good news when it comes to hearing from the camp.

Jess Michaels is a former camper and counselor herself and also served as the Director of Communications for the American Camp Association, NY and NJ from 2010-2024