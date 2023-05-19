Out of Manhattan

Smorgasburg

90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Saturdays, 11am-6pm

The largest weekly open-air food market in the nation, Smorgasburg, started in Williamsburg but today has outposts in Manhattan as well as Jersey City, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto. Vendors include Bibi Bakery, Destination Dumplings, Palenque, So Sarap NYC, Vaquero Elotes, Parish Po’ Boys, Mama’s Cupboard, and many, many more. Enjoy an idyllic view of the Brooklyn waterfront while snacking on street food from all over the globe.

NYC FC Soccer Games

(Various locations including Yankee Stadium and Citi Field)

Though the World Cup is over, lovers of the beautiful game can enjoy watching the sport right here in New York City. The MLS often doesn’t get enough appreciation, but the upside is that tickets are moderately priced for a day of entertainment. They play throughout the summer at various locations around the city, including Yankee Stadium and Citi Field; check nycfc.com for updated match dates and tickets.

Alley Pond Adventure Course

Alley Pond Park, Queens Village

If you’re looking for an unconventional outdoor escapade, Alley Pond is the place for you. The park hosts a challenge or ropes course designed to promote problem-solving and leadership skills. The course is large and comprehensive—the largest in the NYC metro region—and includes a climbing and bouldering area, a zip-line, and various nets, swings, leaps and balance platforms. Highly trained instructors are present to guide groups through the course. Free programs are available for individuals aged 8 and older (on first-come, first-served basis) from August through October. For the months of July and August, pre-registration is required online for the free Sunday programs.

City Island

A surprising number of New Yorkers, including those born-and-raised, have no idea that a quaint seaside village exists within the five boroughs. Summer is the perfect time to visit City Island, located just off the Bronx. You can best reach the island via two buses, the local Bx29 and BxM8 express, though they have limited service. Pop culture fans will be excited to learn that the summer house shown in Wes Anderson film “The Royal Tenenbaums” can be seen on City Island, as can the settings for parts of classic New York films “A Bronx Tale” and “Awakenings.” City Island is perhaps best known for its fresh seafood, which can be sampled at any of several restaurants along the island. For the more adventurous, City Island also offers scuba diving!

Coney Island Beach & Amusement Park

For lifelong New Yorkers, this hardly needs to be said, but a day at Coney Island is pretty much a prerequisite for a New York City summer. Kids (and adults!) will enjoy the rides at amusement park Luna Park; tickets can be purchased at the gate. Famous wooden roller coaster the Cyclone, which has been open to the public since 1927, is also a delight, though very bumpy. The boardwalk features all the quintessential summer treats, like soft serve ice cream and Nathan’s hot dogs, and the beach is the perfect spot to get a tan. And if you’re a baseball fan, you can combine a beach day with a night game watching the Brooklyn Cyclones, the NY Mets farm team in the NY-Penn league.