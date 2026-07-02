Miss Subways Reunion Brings Extra Pizazz to Ellen’s Stardust Diner

It may seem impossible for the iconic Ellen’s Stardust Diner to escalate in spontaneity and uniqueness, but on June 30 the venue hosted a vivacious reunion of eight former Miss Subways recipients; and the cherry on top of this show business cake was owner Ellen Hart’s 85th birthday celebration.

The diner’s singing waitstaff, or “Stardusters,” performed a repertoire of Broadway and pop hits for customers ranging from toddlers and their parents to bright-eyed tourists.

Ellen Hart, the owner of the renowned Ellen’s Stardust Diner, became Miss Subways in March 1959, just before her high school graduation. During the festivities, Hart proudly held her original poster alongside seven fellow Miss Subways. She has held various Miss Subways reunions over the years and her diner walls celebrate past winners with their photos and descriptions.

This year, Hart the seven former Miss Subways who joined Hart in the celebration including Mary Timoney (1953); Dolores Mitchell Byrne (1961); Roz Cinclini Catena (1965); Maureen Walsh Roaldsen (1968); Eileen Ryan Keating (1969); Josephine Lazzaro O’Halloran (1975); and Heide Hafner (1976).

Hart began her speech by expressing her joy for the nation’s 250th anniversary: “I love this country. I love this city.”

She graced the diner by singing “America the Beautiful,” eloquently demonstrating her vocal range and passion for performing.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal was present and, in true Wizard of Oz fashion, proclaimed Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as Ellen’s Stardust Diner Appreciation Day. A “committed transit rider,” Hoylman-Sigal presented Hart with the heartfelt Proclamation and commended her for all she has done to “keep Miss Subways in the public consciousness, to recognize, continually, the fact that women can aspire to great things, as you have done with all of your compatriots here. It’s really quite commendable.”

Actor Samantha Stevens impersonated Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” This time, it was Hart’s local policies of celebrating women and providing top-tier Broadway entertainment to New Yorkers and tourists alike that were revered.

Between 1941 and 1976, “Miss Subways” was a title accorded to individual New York City women, highlighting the diversity and workforce of the “inspiring, everyday women of New York City.” The Miss Subways recipients had their picture and description blasted across subway cars, and it is estimated that 5.9 million people saw the posters every day.

Anyone over 17 could compete in a beauty contest and, for eligibility purposes, had to use the city’s subway independently. The title connected recipients to modeling gigs and invitations to sing the national anthem at Madison Square Garden.

Alexis Brodman, an actor and server at Ellen’s Stardust Diner, told Straus News that working at the diner is “such a blessing because we can come in here and work on our craft and then make money.”

Hart spoke to Straus News about her aspirations for the future: “Just working on my voice.” She added, “It never leaves you somehow. You always say, ‘I can sing—why don’t I get up and sing?’”

When asked about changes she’s witnessed throughout the city, Hart spoke about the evolution of style: “It’s more casual than I remember it. When I was young, we would go to the city in high heels and dressed up with white gloves on the subway—and today everything goes.” Additionally, she highlighted, “the freedom to do what you want to do. You know, years ago, it was very rigid. Today, you can be who you are.”

Ellen’s Stardust Diner, and Hart herself, reminds guests that no matter who they are or what they do, life’s still candy and the sun remains a ball of butter.