An Increase in Ferry Fares

Ferry rides across the NYC system jumped Monday, increasing from 2.75 to 4 dollars per ride.

The change came as part of an effort by Mayor Eric Adams to improve the finances of the NYC Ferry system, which has been operating in a deficit since former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the five-borough system in 2017.

In fiscal year 2021, de Blasio’s office found that the city was paying over $12 per ride while the ticket price remained $2.75. The system, which boasts 38 boats, has an operating deficit calculated at $37 million as of the end of last fiscal year.

However, while the price for the average rider has increased, frequent riders, senior citizens and the disabled and low-income will now receive discounted fares at $1.35 a ride. A packet of 10 tickets now cost $27.50, which means the price for daily commuters will effectively remain $2.75 per ride.

As part of the changes, NYC Ferry has also done away with the $1 fee previously charged to passengers bringing bicycles with them. The city stated that its goal with this change is to promote cycling as a form of environmentally-friendly travel.

Starting this week, those eligible for discounted tickets can purchase them through the NYC Ferry app or at Pier 11/Wall Street from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.