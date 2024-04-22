Man Responsible For Two Shootings in Tompkins Square Park Shootings Indicted

A 38-year-old man was indicted for two shootings that seriously injured two people inside Tompkins Square Park in mid March.

Prosecutors said Waldemar Alverio was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Second Degree, two counts of assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The shootings erupted after Alverio was chased, hit, and kicked by two men who then attempted to flee the scene. As his assailants fled, Alverio took out a firearm from his bag and fired five times at the men shortly before 1 p.m. on March 16.

Alverio’s bullet hit one of the men, lodging in the victim’s hip and fracturing his pelvis, prosecutors said. An innocent bystander, a 53-year-old woman who was visiting New York City was struck by another bullet fired by Alverio. Her hip was shattered by the bullet and will require a surgical replacement along with months of physical therapy to return to walking normally, prosecutors said.

Alverio was said to have hopped on a bicycle and fled the park through the exit on East 9th Street and Avenue A heading east towards First Avenue.

Less than a week later, around 12:05 pm on March 21, Alverio struck Tompkins Square Park yet again. This time, he approached a group of park-goers and shot at them five times. Luckily, this time no one was struck. Two bullets did make contact with surrounding buildings; one smashed through an apartment building window across the street, and another shattered the window of a second building across from the park and became lodged in the wall of the stairwell.

Five days later, police officers recognized Alverio on the Lower East Side from a “wanted” flyer and captured him.

The prosecution of the case will be handled by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Abrams (Trial Bureau 70). Executive Assistant District Attorney Lisa DelPizzo (Chief of the Trial Division and Bureau Chief David Hammer (Trial Bureau 70) are supervising. Paralegal Michelle Sheinker will assist in the case.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a thank you to the NYPD, especially to Detectives Christopher McNeely, Danielle Venuto, and Officer Vladislav Abramov of the 9th Precinct Detective Squad, as well as Detective Joseph Cohen of the Manhattan South Homicide Squad for their help on the case.

“Our parks should be a place where New Yorkers and tourists can relax without fearing for their safety,” said Bragg. “Combating gun violence remains my top priority and my Office will hold those who commit these serious acts of violence accountable. I hope the victims continue to heal from their wounds.”

Alverio will be represented by attorney Gary Koos who did not return calls for questioning about the case.