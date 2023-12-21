Man Sought For Groping 3 Women Across Manhattan Over 12-Day Period

A 37 year-old man is being sought by police for three sexual assaults in Manhattan, which he reportedly committed over a 12-day period. The incidents involved the seemingly random groping of three women in their 30s.

According to the NYPD, the first incident occurred on Nov. 27 in the vicinity of Cooper Square and 3rd Avenue. At about 12:20 p.m., a suspect identified as Feliks Kabiev allegedly approached a 35 year-old woman and grabbed her breasts over her clothes. He then fled the scene.

Kabiev reportedly targeted his next victim on Dec. 3, this time in front of 120 Park Avenue near 41st St. At around 2:45 p.m., police say that he approached a 34 year-old woman and touched her breasts over her clothes. Once again, he fled the scene.

The latest incident alleged by police went down on Dec. 9, near 5th Ave. and 9th St. in the Greenwich Village. At around 4:50 a.m., Kabiev reportedly approached yet another 35 year-old woman, this time grasping at her genitals above the clothes. He fled.

Police claim that no “physical injuries” were reported in any of the incidents. They described the three assaults as part of a “physical touching/sexual abuse” pattern. Photos released by the NYPD show Kabiev wearing tan sweatpants and a tan hoodie, with an unkempt beard.