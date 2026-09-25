20-Year-Old Man Plunges to Death in Fall from UWS Building

A 20-year-old man fell to his death from a building on the Upper West Side near Broadway and West 77th St. in the Larstrand building.

The Larstrand is a 20-story luxury rental building with a rooftop deck and retail establishments on the ground floor including the Japanese restaurant Ko Sushi.

The name of the deceased was not released pending notification of family.

Police said they responded to a 911 call short before 6 p.m. on September 23 and found the man “unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position.”

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. Initially, a police dispatch had said the deceased was a “jumper” but an official police spokesperson said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Some witnesses said the noise was so loud when the victim hit the pavement that it sounded like a gunshot.

”I was across the street,” one eyewitness posted on Citizen. “He hit the minivan then the pavement, shoes flew all the way across the street, one in the road and one by a tree next to me. Sounded like a car accident cuz the building was like 20 stories high and the airbags in the car were deployed. Thankfully, no one was in it. God rest that man’s soul.”

”I didn’t see it but I heard the sound of the impact. Sounded like a gunshot or an explosion. Kind of Eerie,” wrote on poster on r/upperwestside.

Said another online poster, “I was just walking by the intersection and saw a ton of FDNY, ambulances, and police. I was going to come here to ask if anyone knew what had happened. How horrible.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day.