3 Bandits Rob Teen at Union Sq.; Man with Dog Threatens Jewish Man

Cops are hunting a trio of unidentified bandits in connection with a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Friday, May 2, at approximately 2:50pm, a 15-year-old male was approached by three unidentified individuals as he was walking in front of 10 Union Square East, a large residential building which, at street level, is also home to Mount Sinai Union Square urgent care, Starbucks, and FedEx.

One of the bandits displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s backpack.

The gang of three then fled with the stolen backpack, two on foot, one by a kick scooter traveling westbound on 14th Street.

The first suspect is described as male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, or “shiesty mask,” a black shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black face covering, a white sleeveless T-shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers, and carrying a multicolored backpack.

Man With Dog Threatens Jew in Subway

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man—and his dog—wanted in connection with a menacing incident that occurred within the confines of the 1st Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

On Monday, April 28, at approximately 2:20pm, a 31-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified individual at the Fulton Street J train subway station platform.

The angry man got in an argument with the victim when the hothead made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened the victim with his dog.

The individual—presumably identifiable as an Orthodox or Hasidic Jew—fled the location, first on foot, and then aboard the southbound J train, next stop Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The sought individual is described as a trim, muscular male with a medium complexion, likely black or Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a cowboy-like hat with a drawstring around his chin, a black-and-orange short-sleeve Harley Davidson T-shirt over a white long-sleeve shirt, fashionably torn blue jeans, and white sneakers, and carrying a black gym bag.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.