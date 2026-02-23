7-Eleven Murder Victim ID’d, Suspect Sought; Elder Assault in Gramercy

Progress has been made in the most recent murder case to occur on the Strip of Despair, that trouble-laden stretch of 8th Avenue from just south of Penn Station to at least Times Square. Often filled with homeless, addicts and volatile characters generally, this stew exploded in the worst way possible

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at approximately 1026 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault at the 7-Eleven location at 589 8th Avenue, at West 39th Street, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified male with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene. There are no arrests, and it was reported that the victim was a known panhandler who often opens the door—of his own volition—for customers.

To whatever extent this industry was rewarded, it was also competitive with reports of rivalries between indigents competing for this or that spot.

The victim has been indentifed as Mark Jackson, 43-year-old male, “Undomiciled,” which is the term for homeless.

Despite initial reports that the gunman was last seen fleeing south down 8th Avenue, when the cops went to the tape, the suspect was in fact last seen entering the 50th Street subway station and fleeing on a northbound C train.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely Black. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater with white lettering on the front, multicolored pants, gray sneakers, a black book bag, and a blue medical mask.

Elder Assault in Gramercy

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached media who is wanted in connection with an elderly assault that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police on Friday, February 13, 2025, at approximately 10:27 p.m., in the vicinity of East 22nd Street and Lexington Avenue, an unidentified individual engaged in a verbal dispute with a 70-year-old male victim. The male individual proceeded to strike victim in the face with a closed fist and placed him in a headlock.

The individual then forcibly threw the victim to the ground. The victim sustained bruising and pain to the left eye as a result of this incident. The unidentified male individual fled the scene on a bicycle eastbound on East 22nd Street to parts unknown.

The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, black mask and beige sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.