Attempted Murder Charge for Parolee after Setting Fire to Homeless Man in Penn Station

Police arrested two people for allegedly setting a homeless man on fire in Penn Station on the evening of March 2.

Damon Johnson, a parolee from Brooklyn with 131 prior busts, was charged with attempted murder, one count of assault and one count of attempted assault. Lyla Najjar, the second suspect from Queens has not been formally charged but prosecutors said she remains under investigation.

He was picked up by the NYPD on the morning of March 3 still in the vicinity of the crime scene, which was inside the West 33rd St. entrance to Penn Station around 8:40 p.m.

A publicly posted Instagram video shows Johnson leaning over the man and then standing there for a minute before walking away. Moments later, the victim is seen with his jacket on fire and flailing his arms.

Johnson and Najjar start grabbing the man, eventually leaving him on the ground, and the fire goes out. First responders quickly arrived to the scene and took the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Medical Center, which has the only burn unit in New York City. He suffered second-degree burns on his arm and back, but his injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

According to authorities, Johnson was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on the night of March 3 and pleaded not guilty. He was taken into custody by the NYPD Midtown South Precinct on the morning of March 2 when he was seen in the vicinity of the crime scene while still wearing the same color jacket and clothing as seen on the video. He was then transported to the AMTRAK holding cells, said one source. His next hearing will be on March 6th, with Robert Bickel as his legal Aid attorney. Bickel was unable to be contacted for further information.