Baby Found Dead in D.T. Restaurant, Police Say Investigation is ‘Ongoing’

A baby was found dead at a restaurant in Lower Manhattan after NYPD received a 911 call early on Monday, Sept. 30, according to the police.

At around 10:56 a.m., the police were informed of an “unconscious, unresponsive baby” near Fulton Street and Gold Avenue—now reported by Pix11 as the restaurant Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine.

NYPD said that “no arrests have been made,” but the investigation remains “ongoing.” There are reports of ongoing police activity in the restaurant following this morning’s events.

Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine has 10 locations across New York City—nine of which (including the one in the Financial District where the tragedy took place) are in Manhattan. The business is run by Sofia, Patricia and Mila Luna, the daughters of founder Manuela Matos. Efforts to reach the restaurant for comment were not successful by presstime.

The specific details of the events that led to the baby’s unfortunate passing are not yet known.