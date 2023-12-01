Battery Park City Authority Announces New Executive Director & Pres., Raju Mann

Raju Mann has been named as the new president and executive director of the Battery Park City Authority, giving him control over the 180 employees that manage the 92-acre public benefit corporation in Lower Manhattan.

Mann will replace BJ Jones, who left the role in July. His term will officially start on December 11, 2023.

An urban planner, Mann has experience in both the public and private sectors. He served as both an Associate Principal and the City Planning Leader for the East Coast at the design firm Arup, where he worked on housing and climate adaptation projects.

He also served as the New York City Council’s Director of Land Use from 2014 to 2022.

Mann’s appointment comes shortly after the ascension of Donald Cappocia to the role of BPCA Board Chairman. The two will undoubtedly coordinate on implementing the Authority’s Resiliency Action Plan, which is essentially a vast campaign aiming to steel Lower Manhattan against the ravages of rising sea levels and climate catastrophes. He’ll also be dialed into affordability housing initiatives that the BPCA is spearheading.

Speaking on his appointment, Mann said that “I’m honored by the opportunity to join an incredible organization that for decades now has set the standard for successful, mixed-use, sustainable urban development.”

”From coastal resiliency and sustainable green practices to the preservation of affordable housing, world-class public art, and vibrant, year-round programming in award-winning public spaces, Battery Park City leads the way in many of the measures that makes cities livable,” he added.

Capoccia praised his fellow board members for elevating Mann, proclaiming that “the Authority’s now at a critical juncture as it helps shape the future of lower Manhattan, and in Raju we have identified the right mix of acumen, skill, and experience to drive this essential work.”

Politicians chimed in as well. Extending his “heartfelt congratulations” to Mann, State Senator Brian Kavanagh noted that “I look forward to continuing to work with the Battery Park City Authority, community leaders, and residents to develop ways to make our waterfront and the Battery Park City Development more resilient on efforts to sustain, protect, and enhance the vibrancy and diversity of the Battery Park City community.”