Beloved Worker Killed Outside East Village Deli, Neighbors Devastated

A young woman stopped in front of Sal’s Deli & Grocery on the corner of E. 13th St and Ave. B on April 26 and noticed a growing makeshift memorial.

“Abdul was shot last night,” said neighborhood resident Jack Lugo, referring to a beloved worker at the deli “and he died.”

“Oh my God,” she said.

”Everybody knew Abdul,” said Lugo.

Police identified the victim as Abdul Saleh, 28 years old. The name of the other man, which had not been revealed by police, also suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Saleh’s address was listed as 542 E. 14th St. Neighborhood residents said he lived there with other family members who worked at the nearby Brothers Deli & Grocery a block away from the scene of the fatal encounter. Like Sal’s Deli, the Brothers Deli & Grocery was shut down behind metal grey gates on April 26.

”He is going to be missed,” said Jack Lugo, who told OT Downtown he was at the deli when the argument erupted on the night of April 25. The next morning, he taped an “R.I.P Abdul” sign on the gate of the shuttered storefront as others in the neighborhood stopped by the deli on 216 Ave. “B.”

“It’s a great loss to the community,” said Ciaria Lugo, a district leader and Jack’s daughter. “I could not believe it,” she said. “The family is so sweet. They all have a sense of humor.”

“He was a loved, pillar of the community,” agreed Jack Lugo.

He said the dispute spilled out of the store and across the street to the southeast corner of Ave. “B” and East 13th St. Jack Lugo said the other person had the gun and shot Abdul. It is not clear how the still unidentified person was wounded.

Abdul fell on the street.

The other gun shot victim tried to flee but only made it as far as a Pop’s Pizza a half block away. Said a worker at Pop’s of the wounded individual, “he came and sat on the bench” which was on the street outside the shop. EMS ambulances rushed both the man and Saleh to Bellevue Hospital, where Saleh was pronounced dead.

A steady customer of Sal’s Deli named Miguel said he stopped in the store only an hour before the shooting “I was getting a ham and cheese sandwich for my grandfather,” said Miguel, who lives a block away but said he only heard the devastating news about Abdul when he awoke on the morning of April 26. “I was always the guy sitting in the corner having my coffee every morning,” he said, noting he’d often pass the time in the store for hours. But there was no coffee today.

”He just got back from visiting his family in Yemen,” said Miguel.

”I can’t believe it,” he said, looking forlornly across the street.

A friend named Emory stood with him across the street. “I used to sweep up the street outside the shop,” he said, looking on through grief stricken eyes.

While police obviously know the ID of the second man, his name has not been released. Police said there are no arrests and the investigation is continuing.