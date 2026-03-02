Black History Month Celebrated at African Burial Ground: Rejoice!

Black History Month just can’t seem to get a break sometimes. It’s always the shortest month, of course, with Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day dropping in, while this annum saw the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year clamoring for attention too. Don’t sing any weary blues about it to New York State Assembly Member Charles D. Fall and Council Member Christopher Marte, however, for on Feb. 21, 2026, this dynamic solon duo co-organized and co-hosted a Black History Month event at the African Burial Ground National Monument down at 290 Broadway for the ages.

As far as dates go, Feb. 21 was the common birthday of such Black jazz greats— and contributors to New York cultural life in general—as Big Al Sears, Tadd Dameron and Nina Simone. If unremarked, the date was also significant for being the day after the Feb. 20, 1865 Battle of Olustee.

Fought in Baker County in northern Florida, this Civil War contest saw Union Brigadier General Truman Seymour, a white man leading the Black men of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment and the 35th United States Colored Troops against the forces of Confederate General Joseph Finegan. Though the Rebels won this battle, the deep complexities and bravery of the Union soldiers (see “Glory” for a movie version starring Denzel Washington) is an effective way to understand the similar complexities of the African National Burial Ground Monument (ANBGM) here at much contested corner of Broadway and Reade Street.

It’s not been an easy year the musuem or its monument. Since last year’s similar event, the facility, which is run by the National Parks Service (NPS) but sited within Ted Weiss Federal Building, has faced a number of external challenges. As Straus News reported, in summer 2025, ANBGM faced weeks of closure due to security concerns at its next door neighbor 26 Federal Plaza.

While nobody associated with NPS would ackowledge it, other sources confirmed this was the case as anti-ICE protests put both NYPD and federal police on edge. This passed in July, with a few later flare ups again restricting pedestrian access to Reade and Elk Steets. Then came the government shutdown, and after that, disruptive sidewalk repairs on Broadway. All was well again by Kwanzaa and if NPS remains totally non-responsive to questions about itself, look to the framed portrait photograph of President Trump inside the building lobby. In those eys is reflected the path of discretion which extended to a notable lack of advance publicity about this year’s Black History Month event.

This is unfortunate, for like the story of Black soldiers of Olustee, it was a testament to American greatness, a topic of shared interest to everyone present in body and image.

The program opened with a traditional African libation ceremony and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” Opening remarks by NPS District Sueprvisor Ramon Mangual and Charles Fall followed.

The first awards presentation honored Police Officer Donovan G. Waith of the NYPD 1st Precinct, and Beth Coleman-Oliver, President of the National Council of Negro Women-Staten Island. Next came poet Jason Crawford and remarks by Christopher Marte, who presented awards to District 12 Council Member Kevin Riley and Cheryl Freeman, of the 10 Stanton St. community organization.

A mighty performance by the St. Phillps Baptist Church Drum Line highlighted both the power of percussion and the acoustics of the Ted Weiss Building. Words from district leader Mariama James followed, as did awards to community members Pat Moore and Loretta White.

Guest solons Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and State Assembler Member Grace Lee also spoke.

After closing remarks from Fall, those who wished proceed to the Burial Ground monument on Reade Street to lay flowers of remembrance on the sacred ground.