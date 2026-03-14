The Upper East Side, which was already on a state of heightened alert following bombs tossed at domonstrators a week earlier, was breathing a sigh of relief after a suspicious package left in the lobby of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was deemed “non-hazardous.”

Police sealed off traffic for hours on York Ave. and summoned the bomb squad after responding to a 911 call about a suspicious package feared to be an explosive device left in the lobby of the world reknowned cancer hospital at E. 69th St. shortly after noon on March 14.

Police said the device was “non-hazardous” and reponed York Ave. after several hours.

It comes as the Upper East Side remains jittery following the March 7 incident in which two teenagers from Pennsylvania were arrested after tossing the IEDs at domonstrators just outside Gracie Mansion.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were apprehended at the scene after the homemade explosive devices failed to detonate.

Both suspects reportedly told investigators that they were supportive of ISIS, a Mid-East terrorist. They were both US citizens but had traveled to the Mideast in recent years.

“This was a planned attack motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by violent foreign terrorist organization,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at the time.

The scene were the bomb tossing duds were tossed was at the scene of a demonstration called by right wing provacateur Jack Lang that drew a small crowd estimated to be about 20 people. Lang had been one of Jan. 6 rioters who was imprisoned awaiting trial when he was pardoned by Trump. A counter protest of about 120 people showed up with the theme to “Drive the Nazis out of New York.

The protests were kept in separate areas by police but tensions escalated when police said someone from Lang’s group pepper sprayed the counter protestors.

About 20 minutes later, Balat “threw an ignited device which landed on a crosswalk,” Tisch said, but it quickly extinguished itself. Balat grabbed a second device from Kayumi, but dropped it on the street.

Both were quickly nabbed by police.

Details on the latest incident in the 19th Pct were sparse. “All we have is that it was a suspicious package that was deemed non-hazardous,” said a police spokesperson. York Ave. was reopened to traffic shortly after 3 p.m.