Bragg Announces Sentence in May 2020, COVID-Related Murder

“ Aljo Mrkulic brutally murdered Christoper Rodriguez, who kindly opened his home to him during a time of need during a vulnerable moment for our city,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Mrkulic repaid that generosity with a depraved act of violence, devastating Mr. Rodriguez’s family and loved ones. In the aftermath of the murder, Mrkulic escalated violence by igniting a fire that endangered countless residents and viciously attacking police officers, who continue to suffer from their significant injuries. My thoughts remain with Mr. Rodriguez’s family and the brave NYPD officers, and I hope they feel justice knowing the defendant has been held accountable.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., reecntly announced the sentencing of Aljo Mrkulic, 37, to 39 years-to-life in state prison for murdering 30-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, his intimate partner, setting fire to Mr. Rodriguez’s apartment and assaulting three police officers who responded to the scene in May 2020 . On December 17, 2025, New York State Supreme Court Judge Curtis Farber convicted Mrkulic of one count each of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the Second Degree, and three counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

As proven at trial, Christopher Rodriguez allowed Mrkulic, a former school friend, to intermittently stay with him at his Acacia Gargens apartment in East Harlem, near East 120th Street and 1st Avenue, after Mrkulic became homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. While staying together, the two became intimate partners.

On May 15, 2020, in the evening hours, Mrkulic and Mr. Rodriguez returned to Mr. Rodriguez’s apartment after a night out. In the early morning hours of May 16, 2020, Mrkulic attacked Mr. Rodriguez inside the apartment, making over 120 stab and slash wounds to his face and body, as well as substantial blunt injuries.

Following the stabbing, Mrkulic set fire to Mr. Rodriguez’s apartment, in both the kitchen and the bedroom. While the fire blazed, Mrkulic exited the apartment into the hallway and attempted to disable the fire alarm.

At approximately 4:10 a.m., Mrkulic reentered the apartment and dragged Mr. Rodriguez, who was by that time unresponsive and gravely injured, into the hallway before inflicting multiple additional wounds to his head and body, which ultimately resulted in his death.

At approximately 4:21 a.m., in response to 911 calls, police officers arrived at the scene, and as they approached the area of the fire, Mrkulicattacked them. Mrkulic punched Officer Rutger Rivera in the face and bit his hands. Mrkulic then grabbed Officer Rivera’s taser and tased his right temple, causing pain and lasting nerve damage. As Officer Briggitte Martinez intervened, Mrkulic punched her, attempted to grab her gun from its holster and bit her hands, causing permanent scarring to her hands. As Officer Jorge Gavilano intervened, Mrkulic also bit him and struggled with the multitude of other officers who ultimately managed to place him under arrest.

First responders found Mr. Rodriguez’s body in the stairwell, with burns to his legs and other serious and disfiguring injuries, including skull fractures. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the fire, hundreds of tenants in the 12-story apartment building were forced to evacuate.