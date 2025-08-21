$!Brewer Outraged by DOT’s Stealth Move to Kill Alternate Side Parking on UWS Streets

In a scathing letter that city Council Member Gale Brewer sent to the DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, she said she wanted “to express my outrage over the Department of Transportation instituting three-hour ParkNYC metered parking off Columbus Avenue from 73rd Street to 86th Street on Sunday night, August 10, 2025.”

She fired off the letter on Aug. 21, after residents deluged her with complaints, over the story that the West Side Spirt first reported on Aug. 15 (‘New UWS Parking System Installed in Dead of Night’).

“This implementation of ParkNYC metered parking by DOT has been a disaster,” she said, adding it is the type of move that helps drive families from the city.

Brewer said she was delugued with over 30 calls and emails almost as soon as the people realized the new rules were in place and the old free system of alternate side parking was gone on streets off Columbus Ave from W. 73rd St. to W. 86th St. “People were unbelievably upset,” she said.

Under the old system that was wiped out by the DOT stealth move on Aug. 10, alternate side regulations only required car parkers to move for 90 minutes two days a week in order to clear the road when sweepers were supposed to clean the streets. On all other days, they could park all day for free.

The days of free parking with the new system are over on those blocks. “The new regulations now limit parking to the three hours, Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 10pm (except for the north side of 80th Street, which is 1 hour metered parking for commercial vehicles on weekdays and 3 hour metered parking for all on nights and weekends).

In all 16 blocks now have the new app system that stretches over ten streets usually for one block off of Columbus Ave although on some streets the new system runs for several blocks.

On two other blocks on W. 73rd and W. 74th which had machines on the streets to spit out the old style paper parking receipts that were placed in car windshields now have switched to the phone based app system only.

“Many residents contacted my office saying there was no public notice of the change,” she said. Community Board 7 was also blindsided she said.

“DOT sent an e-mail to Community Board 7 on August 11 at 4:46 p.m. stating that this policy would go into effect the next day. Previously, car owners could park all day and night except for the mandated 90 minute window two days per week when street sweeping is supposed to take place. (my office has been working with the Department of Sanitation and the Police Department to increase the number of cars moving for the cleaning).

It is not, of course, implying there were not abuses of the old system with free on street parking. On streets where alternate side parking is in effect, many New Yorkers thwart the system by sitting in their cars and refusing to move for street sweepers, unless there was a ticketing officer or a Sanitation Police officer writing out summonses. If the car parker did not move, the sweeper would be forced to go around the parked car. If it happened with numerous cars, then vast parts of the street could go unswept.

Brewer had actually been working with the NYPD and Dept. of Sanitation to increase the number of cars moving for cleaning and recently introduced legislation to allow ticket agents to once again slap orange stickers on the car windows for vehicles that don’t move.

But she was not pushing for alternate side to be abolished entirely, only that car owners abide by the rules.

And of the change, she said, “We were given no notice that it was going into effect.”

“One obvious question is: Will the cars in the metered spots move for the DSNY street cleaner? Who will enforce that? Back in May and June, my office received correspondence about the Smart Curbs pilot and ‘innovative curb uses’ including ‘dedicated loading zones, freight micro-hubs, metered parking, bicycle parking, and enhanced public spaces.’ We included a map of new metered parking locations in our June newsletter, but DOT provided no date for implementation, no specifics on the number of spaces, no explanation as to why this is, per DOT, a good idea, and no opportunity for a pilot program or input from the neighborhood.

Congestion pricing, where drivers are charged $9 for driving into the district below 60th between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week have exacerbated parking tensions, Brewer said. And Parking garages in the area are already boosting prices tremendously. One resident said her garage boosted her rate from $500 to $700 a month and then just recently jacked it up to $800.

“Residents who have a car are already subject to the congestion pricing fee a few blocks away, high garage prices...and now this new parking regulation.

“I believe that this latest policy contributes to chasing families out of New York City. DOT should have given more specific notice of the parking regulation change. Community Board 7 had a briefing from DOT on the topic of Smart Curbs earlier this year, but, again, the information was general.”

CB 7 District manager Max Vandervliet said the board plans to address the matter in the near future although most community boards don’t hold regular meetings in July and August. Chairperson Beverly Donohue has a short executive meeting slated for Aug. 26, but the transportation committee, which is co-chaired by Elizabeth Caputo and Jami Floyd are next scheduled to meet Sept. 9.

In the meantime, Brewer is pushing for changes in what the DOT acknowledges is a “pilot program.”

“I urge DOT at the least to change the end-of-day metered time to 6 p.m., and not 10 p.m.” And some people are being overcharged by the app.

