Broadway Dims Lights to Honor James Earl Jones

Broadway theaters dimmed their lights to honor entertainment icon James Earl Jones at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Jones, who passed away on Sept. 9, may be most well-known for his film roles as Darth Vader or Simba in the “Lion King,” but he also was a key figure in the world of theater.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League, in a statement released by the league.

He made his Broadway debut in 1957’s “The Egghead” as an understudy, and last performed on Broadway in 2015’s “The Gin Game.” Over the course of his extensive career, he received four Tony nominations, and won two of them (in 1969 and 1987, for “The Great White Hope” and “Fences,” respectively). He also received the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2017.

In 2022, the former Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of Jones’ many decades of work in the industry. The theater, which currently hosts the play “Left on Tenth,” was among those that dimmed their lights on Thursday evening, as all Broadway theaters participated in the tribute.

Dimming the lights of all Broadway theaters is a long-standing tradition meant to honor individuals within the theater community after they pass away. Recent honorees include Hinton Battle, Chita Rivera, and Sheldon Harnick.