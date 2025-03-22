Bye-Bye to Metrocards

The blue-and-yellow MetroCard, which has reigned supreme for bus and subway fares for over three decades, will be gone by 2026.

The reign of the MetroCard, which began in 1993, has been supplanted by OMNY cards that allow riders to pay with a mobile device or a credit card.

“After 32 years, it’s time to say goodbye to the MetroCard and go all in on the fare-payment system of the future,” noted Metropolitan Transit Authority chair and CEO Janno Lieber at a Crain’s New York Business Breakfast on March 19, where he announced MetroCards will no longer be sold after Dec. 31, 2025. The complete cessation of MetroCard use will come late next year, although the official final acceptance date will be announced at a later time.

“Contactless fare payment is not only faster and more convenient, it’s going to allow us to do more, much more, with discounts and promotions. It’s a much more dynamic system,” Leiber said.

The newer system can be used to pay fares directly with digital wallets, contactless credit and debit cards, and stand-alone OMNY cards. By the fall, every one of the 472 subway stations will have an OMNY vending machine; retail-partner locations such as bodegas and newsstands will not sell MetroCards by the Fall of 2025.

The year 1993 was when we started placing MetroCards in our wallets and purses, although for the next 10 years, both the card and token, which first appeared in 1953, could still be used.

The idea for a farecard with a magnetic strip for the MTA system was first proposed in 1983 by then-MTA Chairman Richard Ravitch; but MetroCard-friendly turnstiles did not start showing up until shortly before the 1993 introduction. It was praised at the start because it allowed free transfers between buses and subways, and eliminated the hated “two zone” fares. Besides being used on NYC Transit vehicles and the subway, MetroCards can be used on local buses in Nassau and Westchester counties, the Roosevelt Island Tramway, PATH, and the JFK AirTrain.

While sales of MetroCards will cease on Dec. 31, the cards will still be able to be used until sometime in the fall of next year.

While riders are encouraged to spend down the value on their MetroCards, remaining balances will be eligible for transfer or reimbursement two years from the expiration date on the MetroCard. By eliminating the sale of MetroCard and fully transitioning to a sole fare collection method, the MTA expects to save at least $20 million annually in costs related to MetroCard production and distribution, vending-machine repairs; and cash collection and handling.

With the OMNY cards, potential exists for new promotions, discounts, special deals for tourists, and the possibility of a loyalty program similar to frequent-flyer airline programs. The new system will assist the MTA in its fare compliance efforts, enabling the Authority to explore technology systems to check proof of payment, which is used throughout the world. Riders automatically receive free, unlimited rides for the rest of the week once they have paid $34 (or $17 for enrolled Reduced-Fare customers) in fares—the same as taking 12 trips. The new system means riders can qualify for free trips every month, as long as they use the same card or device for all their trips. Customers do not have to pre-pay for multiple trips to receive a discount and forfeit what they don’t spend, which happened with MetroCards. The fare-capping feature is available to customers who use a digital wallet, a contactless debit/credit card, or an actual OMNY card.

To transfer funds, customers can take an OMNY card and their remaining MetroCards to any of the Mobile Van locations, Customer Service Centers (CSC) located in 15 stations, or to Lower Manhattan at 3 Stone St. To request a reimbursement, riders can visit any of those locations. The tap-and-go fare technology is now available to Reduced-Fare, Fair Fares, Access-a-Ride, and pre-tax commuter-benefit customers, along with students.

And use those loaded MetroCards as soon as possible.