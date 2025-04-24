Car-Free Earth Day Will Close 28 Manhattan Streets to Motor Vehicles on Sat. April 26

Fifty four streets and public plazas will close to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 26, as part of the return of Car Free Earth Day, the City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced. Twenty eight of the streets will be in Manhattan.

The closure from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. aims to promote climate awareness, sustainable transportation, and the reimagining of public space throughout the five boroughs. Now in its eighth year, Car-Free Earth Day has become a mainstay of New York’s environmental and public space calendar. This year’s event aligns with the global call to action on climate and serves as the symbolic opening of NYC’s broader 2025 Open Streets program, which begins with 127 car-free locations citywide. Additional sites will be activated throughout the season.

“Car-Free Earth Day is a reflection of the City’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and to safer, healthier, and more equitable streets,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “It is an opportunity for New Yorkers to reclaim their streets, meet their neighbors, and envision a future where urban mobility is for the planet and the people.”

The Manhattan street closures include some iconic blocks including Amsterdam Avenue in Upper Manhattan, Mulberry Street in Little Italy and Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District. These corridors will host a wide range of activities designed to promote environmental awareness, support local businesses, and strengthen community resilience.

Car-Free Earth Day is both a transportation project and a cultural platform. There will be programmed activity on some of the streets during the day, such as Indigenous dance performances, art walks, live music, bike safety workshops, fitness classes, and environmental education. Public art will take center stage at this year’s Car-Free Earth Day as the NYC DOT Art Program presents temporary installations that invite the public to discuss climate change and environmental sustainability. Molly Gambardella will present “Asphalt Asters”, an environmentally conscious installation that recycles community-collected plastic bags into a symbolic urban garden in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. In Times Square, Caitlin Keegan’s “NYC Art Stop Letters” offers a whimsical redesign of the city’s initials, adorned with illustrations of native plants to pay tribute to New York’s natural habitats. Additionally, illustrator Ishita Jain’s “Branching” will be displayed citywide on JCDecaux bus shelters, highlighting the important work of New York City’s urban trees and the inextricability of urban life and nature.

In partnership with Lyft, Citi Bike is providing free unlimited 30-minute rides on April 26 to all riders who apply the promo code CARFREENYC25 in the Citi Bike app. The promotion encourages cycling as a green, equitable, and efficient mode of transportation. Bicyclists will have more access to over 1,000 miles of citywide bike lanes, much of which will be connected directly to the car-free event zones. Car-Free Earth Day 2025 seeks to redefine New York’s connection to its streets and the role of public space in addressing global environmental challenges. By uniting mobility, community, and culture, the initiative provides New Yorkers with a chance to envision a more sustainable and equitable urban future.

For maps, schedules, and additional information, residents and visitors can visit the official website: nyc.gov/OpenStreets