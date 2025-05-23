Central Park Conservancy Launches New Park Ranger Corps

A new group of green-clad Central Park personnel is making its presence known in the city’s largest park. Officially announced by the Central Park Conservancy on May 22, the first group of rangers actually began quietly working the park on April 5. The Central Park Ranger Corps aims to protect the park and its visitors while addressing quality-of-life issues. And no, they are not the dark-cloaked rangers on black horses ruthlessly pursuing Buddy the Elf (played by Will Farrell) and Santa Claus through the park in 2003’s classic flick Elf.

“The Central Park Ranger Corps is a response to the growing need for civility, clarity, and shared responsibility in a space visited by over 42 million people each year,” said Betsy Smith, president and CEO of the Central Park Conservancy, in a statement. “We see increasing challenges around how people use the Park and hear directly from the public about ongoing concerns and issues. The Rangers offer a friendly, informed presence to help guide appropriate Park use and ensure the Park remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Erica Sopha, vice president for Park Use & Stewardship at the conservancy, described the public’s various concerns and issues at the park differently: “One person’s joy is another person’s complaint.”

Sopha oversees the rangers, a small operation with eight members, including a manager and a director. The goal is to have a full unit of 25 rangers in the park, an effort that requires fundraising. “It’s a priority for us,” Sopha told Straus News. “We’ll move as fast as we can.”

And the rangers are ready to move. When they need to move faster through the park than on foot, they have electric, heavy-duty golf carts and will add bicycles to the fleet this summer.

Among the duties of the rangers is to address petty rule-breaking. “People who come into the park with a very large group, without any idea that they need a permit,” said Sopha. It is the job of rangers to step in, inform the visitors of the rules, and resolve the issue. In just six weeks, the rangers have dealt with 40 unpermitted events, responded to 250 wellness checks on unhoused individuals, nearly 300 vendor infractions, and have spoken to more than 2,500 dog owners about unleashed dogs in the park. Other incidents have included everything from reuniting lost children with their parents to caring for injured wildlife in the park.

“That’s what we’re there for,” said Sopha, “To keep order and facilitate everyone’s good time in Central Park.”

According to the conservancy press release, while the park’s physical restoration is nearly complete, the new focus is “long-term care and stewardship.” That means taking care of issues such as e-bikes, bikes, and other mobility devices using the right lanes and surfaces, illegal vending practices, horse carriages soliciting their services in the wrong places, and what the conservancy describes as a “rising incivility and conflicts between Park users.”

According to NYPD data, there have been two robberies, four assaults, and five instances of grand larceny in the first quarter of 2025. Make no mistake: The rangers are not the police or an armed security force. They are not peace officers or law-enforcement officials. They’re there to explain the rules and to seek compliance. The rangers work closely with organizations like the Urban Park Rangers, the Parks Department, and, of course, the NYPD. Central Park has its own NYPD precinct.

“Most people are very compliant,” said Sopha. “People are there to have a good time, so usually they get it.”

So, keep an eye out for the rangers in dark-sea-green this summer. They will certainly be keeping an eye on you. “I think this is an exciting opportunity. We are there for you,” said Sopha. “We love the park as much as you do.”