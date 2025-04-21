Cause of Death of Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Revealed

Two months ago, Michelle Trachtenberg, who famously starred in “Gossip Girl” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was found dead in her luxury apartment on Billionaires Row on W. 57th St. Now, after fans had accepted they may never get an answer, an update has been reached on the death of the beloved, 39-year-old actress.

A spokesperson for the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Straus News that after reviewing laboratory test results, the medical examiner has determined that, “the cause of death was complications of diabetes mellitus, and the manner of death is ruled natural.”

Up until recently, officials have said that the cause of her death would remain undetermined. This was in an effort to respect the family’s wishes to forgo an autopsy. It is believed that they were observing the Jewish custom of preserving the body and having an immediate burial. She had been discovered in her luxury apartment at One Columbus Place by her mother, who called 911 on Feb. 26.

According to the Cleveland Clinic , diabetes mellitus is the official name for diabetes, a condition that develops because the body’s pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin.

Trachtenberg had had health problems and reportedly underwent a liver transplant not long before her death but the medical examiner attributed her death to natural causes.

She played Buffy’s sister Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, debuting in the Season 5 and in every episode over the final three seasons. She starred for six seasons as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and also had roles in Criminal Minds, Six Feet Under, and Sleepy Hollow