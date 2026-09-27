Central Park Tragedy: Dad Dies 4 Days After Struck by Speeding Bike

Family and friends are reeling after a dad of two young daughters died on Sunday, Sept. 27, four days after he was hit by a speeding pedal biker while crossing a roadway on the west side of Central Park

Rich O’Brien, 41, was a steamfitter on his way to work on Sept. 23 when he suffered a traumatic head injury when he was hit by a 32-year-old man shortly after 6:30 a.m. on West Drive near West 84th Street. Although he was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center on the day of the accident, he never regained consciousness.

He was married to Ronni O’Brien and they had two young daughters, according to GoFundMe started by family friend Casey Bartel to raise money for the woman who is now his widow. “Ronni has been a devoted stay-at-home mom, dedicating herself to raising their two daughters, Kylie and Mia, who are just 8 and 12 years old,” wrote Bartels.

O’Brien had undergone two brain surgeries, according to an aunt ,Luann Moskowitz on Instagram. She said on the day after the accident that family was told he probably only had 24 hours left to live. She said she was hoping for a miracle that sadly did not happen but he kept battling for four days.

“Richie passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 27, with Ronni by his side,” Bartels wrote on GoFundMe which had raised over $80,000 by Sept. 27. He lived in Port Jefferson Station on Long Island.

“Although our hearts are broken by this unimaginable loss, Richie’s legacy will live on. He was able to give the gift of life to others through organ donation, helping those in need even in his final moments.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have surrounded Richie and his family throughout this heartbreaking journey.”

Police said that the biker who hit O’Brien suffered minor injuries on the day of the collision. There has been no arrest. The Central Park Conservancy, which did not return an email seeking comment, has been criticized for removing most of the traffic signals inside the park.

“This is such a tragedy and it did not have to happen,” said Janet Schroeder, head of New York E-vehicle Safety Alliance. “Pedestrians have the right of way 100% of the time. Ever since the dangerous Central Park redesign that has turned park drives into a super highway for deliveristas, CitiBikes, illegal e-vehicles and covering walk signs with burlap there has been a huge increase in serious bicycle and e-vehicle accidents in Central Park.”

Schroeder also was critical of the CPC head Betty Smith’s recent stance against carriage horses while not speaking up about the e-bike and bike accidents. “Betty Smith won’t say a word about the death of Rich O’Brien.”

Friends and family were devastated by the loss.

“I met Rich when I was six years old, in first grade, and from there we became the best of friends,” said Anthony Kozlowsky in a statement on GoFundMe. “When I think about my childhood and growing up, Rich is in so many of those memories. From playing street hockey as kids, to going to the seventh-grade dance, to ditching school and getting into trouble together, we literally grew up side by side,” he said.

“Eventually, we stood beside each other at our weddings,” Koslowsky wrote. “Rich was truly the glue that held our friend group together. He was one of the kindest and most selfless people I have ever known, and always the life of the party. No matter what you needed or when you needed it, if you called Rich, he would be there.”