City Boosts Ferry Service Ahead of World Cup, But No Harlem Connection

City Hall is expanding ferry service as the World Cup approaches, in order to capitalize on an influx of soccer-loving tourists looking to enjoy some quality time on the city’s waterways.

The service changes will last until September 13, and will come accompanied by five new custom “World Cup-inspired” ferry boats, one for each borough. These will remain on the water through the end of the summer, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The soccer tournament itself will last from June 11 to July 19.

Yet the move doesn’t touch on a plea by City Council Member Shaun Abreu and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal to start a ferry run from the seldom-used 125th St. pier in West Harlem, which would take fans to Edgewater, NJ.

The latter is a bid to offer fans an alternative to the sky-high ticket prices that NJ Transit is charging for rail transport to the NYNJ Stadium during the tournament. A pier has existed on the Hudson River at West 125th since 2009, although ferry service has not yet followed.

Even if the ferry connection was initiated in time for the World Cup, fans would still need to find their across the nearly ten miles separating Edgewater from East Rutherford, where the stadium is located. There will be eight games there, including the World Cup final.

After public outcry, NJ Transit said that it was lowering the round-trip World Cup ticket price from $150 to $98. Abreu—who represents Morningside Heights and part of the Upper West Side—says that activating a West Harlem ferry will have benefits for years. But the plea has so far fallen on deaf ears at City Hall, which cheered the new service, even without a West Harlem connection.

“The world is coming to New York City—and New York City is ready,” Mamdani said in a statement. “Whether you’re headed to a World Cup match or a neighborhood block party, or one of our world-class public beaches, NYC Ferry will get you there quickly, safely and in style all summer long.”

Changes will include the scheduling of more weekend trips and the usage of larger boats during peak travel hours, to accommodate more passengers and speed up travel times. A ferry ticket costs $4.50.

Starting on May 23, Manhattan ferry fans are encouraged to take a special shuttle route from Pier 11 (Wall St.) to Governor’s Island, as well as use the now-revived “Rockaways Reserve” ticket reservation system to secure spots on a Pier 11 to Rockaway route; they’ll be available on certain weekends and holidays, with tickets costing $12 a head.

Ferry users looking to take the scenic route to Rockaway can use the regular Soundview-Rockaway route—it’ll make stops in Manhattan at E. 90th St., E. 34th St., and Pier 11.

Starting on July 4, one can also hop across the East River to the Rockaway Rocket route, which is a direct shot from the Long Island City and Greenpoint stops to Rockaway. It’ll also use the Rockaway Reserve system.

“NYC Ferry has become an essential part of how New Yorkers move around the City, and this summer’s expanded schedule means even more reliable service for my constituents and for the millions of visitors coming to New York City for the World Cup,” Council Member Virginia Maloney, who represents the East Side of Manhattan, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Abreu has support from Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal in this quest to “launch the boats,” which so far has yet to gain serious traction. Both politicians are imploring officials with the NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which oversees the ferry, to help make the plan a reality.

A spokesperson for Council Member Abreu did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.