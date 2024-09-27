Crime Watch 10.03.24

Woman Clobbers Man with Iron Golf Club

Police reported that at 11:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, a 47-year-old man was struck with a metal golf club inside a homeless shelter at 316 W. 97th St. near Riverside Dr. by a female suspect, causing a small laceration to the victim’s left arm, pain and bleeding. The victim told police that he got into a verbal altercation with the suspect that ended with a physical altercation. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment. A witness at the incident said that the suspect’s name was Bella Morgan, though this was not confirmed at the time of the police report.

Young Woman Struck with Milk Crate on Street

According to police, at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, a 61-year-old male stranger struck a 32-year-old woman with a milk crate on her head on the street outside 2563 Broadway at W. 96th St., resulting in a minor laceration above her hairline. The victim said the suspect had fled westbound toward West End Ave. after the incident and the altercation had started after he had walked up to her saying, “Crack, crack.” The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment. An immediate search of the neighborhood proved fruitless, but Ronald Taylor was arrested the following day and charged with assault.

Tires and Rims Taken from SUV Parked on Street Overnight

A 52-year-old man said that at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, he parked his Toyota Highlander SUV at the intersection of Manhattan Ave. and W. 108th St. When he returned early the following morning at 4:30 a.m. he found all four tires and rims missing. The value of those components totaled $7,000.

NYCHA Work Van Broken into, Tools Removed

A 36-year-old man told police that at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, he parked his NYCHA work van in the rear of the Douglass Houses at 840 Columbus Ave. near W. 102nd St. He said the gate at the site was locked and secured when he left the location. Then when he returned on Monday at 8:15 a.m. he discovered that the van’s window had been shattered and several tools stolen, including a Bosch hammer drill, a Milwaukee pro press and an M18 impact hammer drill, totaling $3,816.

Man’s Trek Bike Stolen from Locked Bicycle Room

A 24-year-old man stated that at 5:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, he put his bike in the bicycle room inside 63 W. 104th St. near Manhattan Ave., a secure facility that can only be accessed with a key fob. Nevertheless, the two-wheeler was stolen by an unknown individual before 9:20 p.m., and, unfortunately, it had no tracking device installed. There was no damage to the door of the bike room, and multiple people had access. Surveillance video later revealed a suspect of unknown gender using a screwdriver to gain access to the room. The stolen Trek bike was valued at $2,000.