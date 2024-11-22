Crime Watch 11.28.24

Man Dies after Being Shot and Knifed

Police reported that at 10:05 a.m. on Friday, November 15, they received a call of an assault in progress inside 65 W. 96th St. near Columbus Ave. When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man. later identified as Alfred Soto with knife puncture wounds to his chest and torso. A knife with no bloodstains was later recovered from his hoodie. One spent bullet casing was found on the couch in the living room. The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside but pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. after CPR proved unsuccessful. In addition to the puncture wounds, the victim was showing two gunshot wounds, one where the bullet entered and the other where it exited, police said. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. Soto lived in the building where he was attacked, police said.

Shoplifter Strikes Deli Employee

A 34-year-old employee of the W. 96th Street Deli at 214 W. 96th St. at Broadway said that at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, an unknown individual entered the store and concealed items of merchandise from a store rack, in an apparent attempt at shoplifting. The employee approached the suspect to recover the items, when the suspect punched him in the left eye, causing swelling, bleeding and substantial pain. The suspect then fled westbound on W. 96th St. without paying for the goods. The employee was taken to the hospital, and police were unable to locate the suspect in the neighborhood. The merchandise stolen included a bottle of Sprite and Welch’s fruit snacks, totaling $9.

Female Detainee Charged with Assaulting Police Officer

According to police, at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, a 23-year-old woman repeatedly threatened to assault or spit on police officers while she was being held in custody inside the 17th Precinct station house at 151 W. 100th St. between Amsterdam Ave. and Columbus Ave. The suspect then deliberately kicked a female police officer on her left leg, causing substantial pain, redness and a limp. Wallace Tajhanay was duly charged with assault of a peace officer.

Senior Punched by Stranger

A 74-year-old man alleged that at 11 p.m. on Friday, November 15, a 33-year-old male stranger punched him with a closed fist in his forehead at the corner of Amsterdam Ave. and W. 94th St., causing substantial pain. The victim refused medical attention on the scene, and Joel Sanchez was arrested on an assault charge.

Women’s Apartment Burglarized While She Was Away

A 38-year-old woman told police that she had had construction work done in her apartment at 210 W. 103rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Ave. while she was away for months traveling for work. The construction took place from April 1 to July 19, and apparently someone with access to the apartment took some of her valuable items without permission or authority. These included a three-stone diamond ring, two cluster diamond engagement rings and a multi-diamond-and-sapphire ring, presenting a total value of $11,820.