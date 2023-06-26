Crime Watch UES 06.29.23

Woman Attacked by Self-Proclaimed Crackhead

According to police, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16, a woman was walking home in front of Bloomingdale’s at 1000 Third Ave. between East 59th St. and East 60th St. when a “disorderly” woman approached, said, “Don’t f*ck with a crackhead!” and struck her on the head with a glass bottle, causing pain and bruising. The victim couldn’t recall in which direction the suspect fled but said she took off on foot.

Police Seek Bridge Worker Who Assaulted Co-Worker

A 43-year-old woman told police that at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, she was working on the Manhattan side of the Ed Koch Bridge upper roadway when a male coworker got angry, called her “the c-word” and punched her with a closed fist on her right cheek, causing redness and swelling. The victim went to the hospital before making the police report, while her assailant fled to parts unknown. Police are seeking Alex Elman for questioning.

Shoplifting Suspect Arrested after Biting Security Team Members

A 24-year-old female employee of Bloomingdale’s at 1000 Third Ave. between East 59th St. and East 60th St. told police that at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, a 26-year-old man entered the store and removed sunglasses from a display shelf, concealing them in his pocket. He then left the store without paying for the merchandise. A loss prevention security team followed him outside and tried to retrieve the items, but the suspect began fighting, biting two of the security team members on their right arms. The security team refused medical attention, and Jarwin Valerio was arrested and charged with robbery. The merchandise stolen and recovered included two pairs of Carrera sunglasses totaling $345.

Two Men Break Into Verizon Store, Take Cell Phones

Police reported that at 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, they responded to an alarm activation at the Verizon store at 157 East 86th St. between Lexington Ave. and Third Ave. Upon arrival, officers found that the glass door of the store had been shattered and various cell phones had been removed. Surveillance video revealed two men breaking into the store, taking various phones and putting them into black bags before fleeing in an unknown direction on a black-and-red moped. In all, the men stole 14 phones with a total value of $26,253.

Man Recovers Stolen Motorcycle Equipped with AirTag

A 40-year-old man stated that early in the morning of Tuesday, June 20, he parked his white 2004 Honda motorcycle in front of 349 East 65th St. at First Ave. He had an AirTag attached to the bike and around 3:45 a.m. got a notification saying that the vehicle was no longer at his parking spot. When police arrived on the scene the victim provided an updated AirTag location at 45 West 195th St. Police in the 52nd precinct found the bike at that address, parked and unattended. When the owner arrived to recover his ride he noticed damage to certain cable wires, preventing the vehicle from starting. He said the bike’s alarm had also been disabled. The stolen and recovered chopper was valued at $4,501.