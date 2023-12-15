Crime Watch UES 12.21.23

Moped Rider Snatches Necklace from Woman’s Neck

According to police, at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, a 31-year-old woman from the Bronx was walking northbound on Lexington Ave. when an unknown man approached her at the southwest corner of East 63rd St., pushed her against a lamppost and pulled her necklace from her neck. The suspect then got on the back of a black moped that another man was driving. The suspects fled westbound on East 63rd St. toward Park Ave., and the victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment. The item stolen was a yellow necklace with the victim’s first name, valued at $750.

Another Mailed Check Intercepted and Altered

A 91-year-old man living on East 85th St. told police that at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, he mailed a check to Morgan Stanley in the amount of $17,500, using the USPS mailbox at the northeast corner of First Ave. and East 85th St. His son accessed his bank account a few days later after being informed by Morgan Stanley that they had not received the check. It turned out that the check had been intercepted, altered and cashed in the original amount by someone named NOREANNANATHA.

Two Men on Moped Try but Fail to Steal Man’s Rolex

A 45-year-old man reported that at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, he was standing in front of 21 East 66th St. at Madison Ave. when two men on a black moped approached and tried -- but failed -- to remove his Rolex watch using force. The two suspects then took off, heading eastbound on East 66th St. No weapons were shown, nor injuries incurred. A search of the neighborhood proved fruitless. The Rolex the suspects had attempted to steal was valued at $15,000.

SUV and Attached Food Cart Stolen and Recovered

A 54-year-old man from Queens told police that at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, he parked his gray 2008 Chevy Tahoe at the northeast corner of Lexington Ave. and East 60th St., leaving the vehicle temporarily unattended and unlocked with the spare keys inside. He next turned around to see the vehicle being driven away toward Fifth Ave. The Tahoe had a food cart attached, which was later recovered at the corner of Fifth Ave. and East 60th St. The Tahoe itself was found running at Second Ave. and East 78th St. The value of the Tahoe stolen and recovered was $10,000.

Burglar Steals Cigarettes from Local Deli

A 50-year-old male employee of the Elim Deli Cafe at 851 Lexington Ave. between East 64th St. and East 65th St. stated that at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, an unknown man entered the location through the cellar after forcing a metal rod that secured the cellar door. Inside, the suspect removed seven cartons of cigarettes while a male and female accomplice acted as lookouts. The male suspects fled southbound on Lexington while the woman fled northbound. The stolen merchandise included four cartons of Marlboro and three cartons of Newport totaling $840.