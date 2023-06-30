Crime Watch UWS 07.06.23

Violent Youth Tries to Steal Citi Bike from Rider

A 49-year-old man reported that at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, he was riding a Citi Bike northbound along Central Park West when he was approached by a 20-year-old man who used a squirt gun to spray an unknown substance in his face. The young man then took the Citi Bike from the older man by pushing him off. As the suspect attempted to flee, the victim knocked him off the bike at Central Park West and West 86th St. The suspect then got up and punched the victim in the face three times, causing redness to the victim’s face, before fleeing into the C and B line subway station. The Citi Bike was recovered, along with a can of pepper spray.

Stranger Assaults Man on Broadway

A 47-year-old man alleged that at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, he was walking in front of 2341 Broadway at West 85th St. when a 30-year-old male stranger struck him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, causing pain, before fleeing southbound on Broadway. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, and police were unable to locate the suspect in the vicinity.

Young Woman’s Jewelry Stolen from Apartment

A 28-year-old woman living on West 84th St. told police that she had left her apartment for work at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. When she returned home around 7 p.m. she discovered that her apartment door was slightly open and the knob had been broken off. She also found that someone had rummaged through her room, opening cabinets, and several items were missing. The stolen belongings included six silver rings, three gold rings, four gold necklaces, five silver necklaces, three silver bracelets, a watch, three pairs of gold earrings and three pairs of silver earrings, totaling $2,100.

Two Youths on Moped Snatch Uber Passenger’s Cell Phone

According to police, at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26, a 65-year-old woman was waiting for an Uber car at the southeast corner of Riverside Blvd. and West 66th St. when two 18-year-old men rode up on a moped and grabbed her cell phone and phone case containing cash and cards from her hand. She was unable to track the phone, and a purchase was attempted at 4:34 p.m. using one of the stolen cards at a High Life Smoke and Convenience store in the amount of $72.80. The stolen phone was an iPhone 14 valued at $1,800, and the phone case was worth $30. Along with $100 in cash, the total stolen came to $1,930.

Parked Car Stolen and Recovered Damaged

A 25-year-old woman stated that she had parked her black 2020 Kia sedan in front of 350 West 85th St. near Riverside Dr. at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23. When she returned to the parking space at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, she discovered that the car was missing. A license plate reader camera captured a photo of the car opposite 111 Amsterdam Ave. near West 65th St. at 4:26 p.m. later that day. Police officers arrived at that location, found the vehicle, and noticed that the back driver’s side window had been broken and the steering column damaged. The value of the broken window and steering column amounted to $161.