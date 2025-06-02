Cyclists Protest NYPD Criminalization Push Against Bikers for Traffic Infractions

Cyclists Demand ‘Hands Off Our Bikes!’ as They Flood Manhattan Streets Protesting NYPD Crackdown on Undocumented Delivery Workers

Hundreds of cyclists gathered at Union Square Park on the evening of May 30 to protest what organizers say is a discriminatory crackdown on delivery workers, particularly those who are undocumented.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote an op ed in the New York Post in which she said that bikers could ignore traffic tickets because, unlike motor vehicle drivers, the system could not revoke a drivers license. The elevation to criminal summonses makes it more likely bikers would respond.

The protest, called the “Hands Off Our Bikes” rally, was led by a coalition called Hands Off and began with speeches around 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., cyclists began to move in a coordinated ride through Manhattan. The group weaved through traffic north along 14th Street to 57th Street, turned down Fifth Avenue, and looped back downtown. They arrived at City Hall shortly after 9 p.m., where protesters gathered near the Chambers Street subway station.

The demonstrators said the rally was a response to what they describe as increased enforcement targeting immigrant and undocumented cyclists.

In recent months, delivery riders, especially those using e-bikes, have reported a rise in criminal court summonses for minor infractions such as sidewalk riding or nonstandard bike configurations.

Organizers warned that these violations, under city enforcement policies backed by Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James, and the NYPD, could escalate to punitive consequences, including possible referrals to immigration authorities.

“We are here to object to this really inappropriate escalation,” said Ben Furnas, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives. “The NYPD and Mayor Adams, Police Commissioner Tish, have started writing what are called C-summonses, criminal summonses, for traffic violations, but only for bicyclists.”

Furnas pointed out the disparity in treatment between cyclists and drivers.

“This is a different, more draconian penalty that people on bikes get than even someone in a car, even though 99% of the people who are injured or killed on our streets are injured by motor vehicles,” he said.

He also echoed concerns raised by others at the protest that the policy disproportionately targets immigrants, particularly undocumented workers who rely on biking for work.

“Getting a C-summons in this climate could lead to someone getting wrapped up in the immigration system and potentially even getting deported,” Furnas said. “These are some of the hardest-working folks in New York City right now.”

Throughout the ride, police officers on scooters and in marked vehicles accompanied the procession, occasionally stopping traffic at intersections.

The NYPD presence was visible but mostly deferential, with no arrests reported.

Riders often dismounted at red lights to cross intersections on foot — an act they called “symbolic jaywalking.”

Protesters chanted that “jaywalking is not illegal,” framing their movement as both a defense of mobility and an act of civil disobedience.

There were no arrests made in the protest.

The maneuvering illustrated what participants say is a double standard: enforcement discretion they believe favors white or U.S.-born cyclists over undocumented workers, many of whom fear even minor police contact.

While the crowd was diverse in occupation and age, participants noted that the most visible and vocal riders tended to be white, prompting discussions around privilege and police leniency.

“I have the privilege of being a handsome white guy,” said Scott Weinstein, a software engineer who also joined the ride. “NYPD usually does not bother me — but that’s a function of me, not the laws.”

Jay Coyne, who works in HR and joined the ride in solidarity, said the enforcement effort “feels like overreach.”

“It’s completely ridiculous. Cars are not getting summonses for the same infractions,” Coyne said. “They’ll find pretty ridiculous reasons to pull people over.”

Liam Jeffries, a longtime safe streets activist, said the crackdown was not data-driven but the result of political scapegoating.

“Commissioner Tisch outright admitted they’re only doing this because enough people yelled at them at community meetings,” he said. “That’s not policy, that’s scapegoating.”

At a rally at City Hall earlier in the week, Furnas said several City Council members, including Speaker Adrienne Adams and Transportation Committee Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers, criticized the practice.

“Maybe it makes sense to write some more tickets, like ordinary traffic tickets,” Furnas said. “But writing a criminal summons, winding someone up in criminal court, getting them a criminal record, and getting a warrant out for their arrest—that’s really too draconian.”

Furnas called for broader reforms: “We really think that a proper way to bring order to the chaos on our streets is to invest in much higher quality bike infrastructure. And we need to hold the app companies accountable. They’re profiting from a lot of the chaos. They’re not training the delivery workers, they’re neither protecting them nor taking responsibility.”

Companies like Grubhub and Deliveroo, he added, “are spending a ton of money on the City Council and the mayor’s race to keep the crosshairs on workers instead of on the companies themselves.”

The protest remained peaceful and cohesive, even as riders blocked traffic at major intersections like Sixth Avenue and 42nd Street. The demonstration’s tone, described by one observer as “urgent but joyful,” reflected both frustration and resolve.

Organizers indicated that May 30 marked the beginning of a broader campaign. They said future actions would continue to challenge city policies they describe as discriminatory and incoherent, especially in how traffic violations are enforced.

Neither the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information nor the NYPD’s 1st Precinct, which covers portions of the protest route, immediately responded to requests for comment.