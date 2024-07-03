D.A. Bragg: Midtown Postal Worker Indicted for Stealing Credit Cards & Checks

A Midtown postal worker and her partner stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of credits cards and checks, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced the indictment of the pair on June 28. They face multiple grand larceny and conspiracy raps.

Prosecutors note that 35 year-old Destiny Anderson, an employee of the USPS office at Radio City USPS on W. 52nd St., was responsible for mail sorting–and acting as “relay” truck driver–at that location. They allege that she would “identify and take” envelopes that contained credit cards or checks, with one check reportedly made out for a whopping $378,000. Another check was made out for $21,000.

Anderson was allegedly “encouraged” or directed to undertake the thefts by her partner, 34 year-old Anthony Johnson, prosecutors said. The pair would then either use the money they had reportedly stolen, or sell them to a third party via social media app such as Instagram, prosecutors claim. They would be be repaid via money-transfer applications such as Zelle or CashApp, prosecutors said.

After all of this, the pair would allegedly go on shopping sprees with the stolen credit cards; high-end stores such as Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta were reportedly visited, as well as chains such as BJ’s Wholesale and Duane Reade. They even visited B&H Photo with the cards, prosecutors claim.

“This type of conduct can be extremely harmful to the many Manhattanites who depend on reliable mail service for their paychecks or other important financial documents,” Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said. “Public employees who take advantage of their jobs at the expense of others will be held accountable.”

Bragg’s office got some assistance in the investigation from the USPS’s Office of Inspector General, as well as the separate U.S. Postal Investigative Service (USPIS). The partner agencies appeared to share Bragg’s apparent disgust in statements of their own.

Matthew Modafferi, who leads the “northeast” branch of the USPS’s inspector general’s office, said that “the conduct alleged is disgraceful, and our office will continue to vigorously investigate Postal Service employees and their co-conspirators who violate the public’s trust.”

Daniel B. Brubaker, Modafferi’s counterpart at the New York division of the USPIS, called the alleged theft “disheartening.”

Mail theft has been deemed an “epidemic” by NYC politicians such as Queens Congressman Grace Meng, who have pointed to a massive surge of mail theft incidents nationwide, many targeting the five boroughs.

Another high-profile mail-related indictment was handed down for a string of incidents just last year, when federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York hit 27 people with charges related to the theft of mailbox keys, which included two reported robberies of postal workers. Nineteen of the 27 defendants were indicted for committing their alleged mail crimes in Manhattan, which ended up targeting collection boxes ranging from 33rd St. to 79th St. Some boxes were targeted multiple times, federal prosecutors said.