Dan Goldman Faces Two Competitors For 10th District Seat On June 25

Dan Goldman, the incumbent U.S. Representative for NY’s 10th Congressional District–which encompasses lower Manhattan and much of western Brooklyn–will have to fend off two aspiring challengers in a June 25 Democratic primary: the strategy consultant Bruno Grandsard, and the progressive organizer Evan Hutchinson.
Goldman, who is campaigning on his role as the lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald Trump, is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune. Before being elected to Congress, he served as the Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. A liberal and a prominent backer of Israel, Goldman is running on issues such as abortion rights and gun control.
Evan Hutchinson, a longtime community organizer and campaign worker, is mounting his bid from Goldman’s left. A critic of Goldman’s pro-Israel stance, he is notably deriding the incumbent as “AIPAC-backed” Dan Goldman–a reference to a prominent Zionist lobbying group. Hutchinson is also running on protecting abortion rights and expanding legislative protections for LBTQIA+ people.
Hutchinson is also a Columbia University graduate with an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he specialized in “political advocacy and leadership.” He served on the John Kerry campaign when Kerry contested George Bush in 2004, and later served as the campaign manager for Paul Newell, an election lawyer that ran in a prominent race for the State Assembly’s 64th District–which encompasses Lower Manhattan–in 2008.
Brunso Grandsard, who notes in his campaign bio that he is “currently supporting startups developing new solutions to tackle climate change,” is an investment manager that was raised in rural France (he now lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn). He also describes an 18-month scholarship in Japan, where he undertook a comparative study of that country’s business structure vis-à-vis the United States, as life-changing.
Grandsard is running on a varied platform, which includes everything from pushing for more federal climate change legislation–his complex diagnosis of what he believes needs improvement can be found on his campaign website–to reducing big money in politics. He also wants to reinstate the expired child tax credit and hike taxes on corporations.
Early voting began on June 15. Those who seek to participate in the primary can find their polling location using the following website: www.voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.