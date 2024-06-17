Dan Goldman Faces Two Competitors For 10th District Seat On June 25

Dan Goldman, the incumbent U.S. Representative for NY’s 10th Congressional District–which encompasses lower Manhattan and much of western Brooklyn–will have to fend off two aspiring challengers in a June 25 Democratic primary: the strategy consultant Bruno Grandsard, and the progressive organizer Evan Hutchinson.

Goldman, who is campaigning on his role as the lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald Trump, is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune. Before being elected to Congress, he served as the Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. A liberal and a prominent backer of Israel, Goldman is running on issues such as abortion rights and gun control.

Evan Hutchinson, a longtime community organizer and campaign worker, is mounting his bid from Goldman’s left. A critic of Goldman’s pro-Israel stance, he is notably deriding the incumbent as “AIPAC-backed” Dan Goldman–a reference to a prominent Zionist lobbying group. Hutchinson is also running on protecting abortion rights and expanding legislative protections for LBTQIA+ people.

Hutchinson is also a Columbia University graduate with an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he specialized in “political advocacy and leadership.” He served on the John Kerry campaign when Kerry contested George Bush in 2004, and later served as the campaign manager for Paul Newell, an election lawyer that ran in a prominent race for the State Assembly’s 64th District–which encompasses Lower Manhattan–in 2008.