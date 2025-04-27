2 Young Women on E-bikes Assault 3 Pedestrians on 5th Ave

E-bikes—and e-bike riders—continue their reign of terror against the people of New York.

This time, instead of smashing into an innocent pedestrian on the sidewalk, two violent female CitiBike e-bikers used their battery-powered vehicles to perform a different kind of hit and run by punching three random Upper East Siders—two of them seniors—and then speeding away.

It’s highly unlikely a similar crime would be perpetrated by pedal bicyclists since the getaway would have been in much slower motion.

Also, while similar attacks have been perpetrated by persons on scooters or mopeds, those vehicles take more skill to operate, and are harder to steal than CitiBike e-bikes.

That CitiBike e-bikes are often stolen and misused in crimes up to and including murder is not a subject their advocates like to discuss, and so the public must rely upon police reports, and a vigilant press, to get even a fraction of the story.

The details of the most recent CitiBike e-bike incident, which occurred within the confines of the 19th Precinct, are as follows:

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, at approximately 5:57pm, in the vicinity of East 79th Street and Fifth Avenue, a 75-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 46-year-old female were approached by “two unidentified individuals on bicycles.”

The quoted portion is exactly as it appears in the official NYPD report. This is important, because it shows the NYPD does not distinguish between an e-bike and a pedal bicycle, a significant difference.

Surveillance photos provided by NYPD clearly show both suspects riding gray CitiBike e-bikes, however.

The unidentified individuals struck the 75-year-old male victim in his left eye with a closed fist, causing pain and swelling.

The 46-year-old female and the 72-year-old female were shoved to the ground, resulting in injuries about the body.

The victims were transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The two vicious e-bikers fled westbound on East 79th Street near Central Park.

The first suspect is described as thin female, likely in her teens or 20s, with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, with a blue purse or bag slung around her shoulder.

The second individual is described as a larger female, also in her teens or 20s, with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, and tight black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.