DOT: 500 Outdoor Bike-Parking Stations Coming to a Street Near You

The New York City Department of Transportation has paired with mobility company Tranzito to design and build 500 secure bike-parking stations across the five boroughs.

The project is aimed towards NYC residents who find themselves carrying heavy bikes up many flights of stairs, and those who depend on bikes for work such as delivery drivers or commuters. This decision stems from an RFP issued in 2024 and is expected to include a five-year contract to operate.

“With a record number of protected bike lanes crisscrossing the five boroughs, and bike ridership higher than ever before, it’s time to also enhance how bike trips begin and end,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “This initiative will support continued growth in cycling by addressing a key barrier to bike ownership: the lack of access to secure bike storage.”

The contract was scheduled to start on May 1st 2026, with a live online feedback portal open for community feedback on where the storage locations should be placed. One of the suggestions is for Broadway Alley - East 26 Street - East 27 St.

“They have some Citi bikes around, and parking garages, but no safe place to put your own bike. Tons of e bikes are also locked up on this street over night,” said one poster.

Another one from Charles Street - Greenwich Avenue - Waverly Place - wrote: “Our building at 15 Charles Street has a lot of bikers, and only two bike tie ups which are always full with tenants bikes and then augmented by delivery persons. We could use a large bike storage area or more racks on the street for the tenants!”

Tranzito has established secure bike parking in the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland, and Minneapolis. New York’s network of 500 units would be the largest in the country.

NYC residents who rely on riding their bikes to commute to work have mixed opinions on the construction.

“I feel like the whole point of me biking is to save money. If the membership were to cost more than me taking public transportation to work, it would be a ‘hell no’ from me,” says Juliet Valente, a 25-year old product manager and technical designer living in Bushwick. She takes her bike to work, a 15-minute commute, rather than the train which would take upwards of 30 minutes. Although pricing is her main concern, she does recognize some advantages of the program. She used to be a Citibike member, but canceled her membership once due to the high prices and docking congestion.

“Docking bikes in certain neighborhoods with Citi Bike is challenging because it’s congested,” she commented. For her, as long as the membership is affordable, the likelihood of her locking up her bike in the new DOT hubs is high.

Andrew Porter, 28, an employee at Trek Bikes Cobble Hill, stores his bike in his kitchen, an already small space. “If there was a better place to put it I’d put it there,” he said. Similar to many others, the biggest concern is the membership price. “It has to be really cheap, like $10-15 a month.”

As of now, the DOT has yet to release the proposed membership fees. On their website, it claims that there will be a standard membership fee with a decreased cost for low-income individuals.

Bike stores could potentially be facing a financial hit from the new development, since most of them offer storage memberships to customers looking to keep their bikes safe during the winter. At Trek Bikes, Porter assists other bike owners with issues ranging from replacing bike chains to dealing with weather-damage. He recognizes that the bike storage units would be good for people who spend too much money repairing their bikes.

“This spring has been crazy, where we see bikes that have been left outside and their components have rusted. We have to tell these people ‘hey that’s gonna be a $400 repair’ because they need new parts.” But a protected outdoor storage are might mean less people using their storage facilities and therefore decreased revenue.

“We would charge $20 a week for people to store their bikes in the winter,” said Porter.

Construction has yet to begin, with storage locations, membership prices, and utilities still being confirmed. The program was originally announced back in 2024, now with construction expected to start imminently, the first storage units are expected to appear in the second half of 2026. The full 500-unit network will roll out over the coming years.