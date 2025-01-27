DOT Begins Rollout of $2 Million E-Bike Battery Trade-In Program for Delivery Workers

The DOT has begun accepting applications for an e-bike battery-swap program open to delivery workers, as part of the Adams administration’s “Charge Safe, Ride Safe” plan. It allows them to trade in unregulated lithium-ion batteries at no cost for approved batteries that have been “UL-certified,” the widely adopted safety standards developed by Underwriters Laboratories.

There were a total of 277 fires caused by faulty lithium-ion batteries throughout NYC last year, the FDNY recently announced, killing six people. This is down from 18 such deaths that occurred in 2023. One high-profile faulty-battery blaze that occurred in Harlem last February killed Fazil Khan, a beloved 27-year-old education journalist from Delhi, India.

As the DOT itself noted, unregulated lithium batteries can cause blazes that spread rapidly and are incredibly difficult to contain. Regulated batteries, meanwhile, are safe and power an accessible form of green transit. Uncertified batteries can combust whether they are being charged or not, with the latter actually occurring in a majority of such fires recorded by the FDNY in 2023.

The Adams administration says it has allocated $2 million toward the swap program, in the hope of trading in 400 unsafe batteries by the end of 2025. It will build on a $1-million public awareness campaign on unregulated batteries spearheaded by the FDNY.

The application period runs until Feb. 17. Eligible delivery workers can receive assistance with completing their applications, with the locations of support centers available at the application portal, which can be found online at ebike-trade.nyc.gov. To qualify, applicants must: be a current New York City resident who is at least 18 years old, have earned at least $1,500 as a food delivery worker in 2024, and own an operable e-bike. Application materials will be available in English, Spanish, French, Bengali and Chinese.