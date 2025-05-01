E-biker Struck and Killed by Tequila Delivery Truck in SOHO

A bicyclist was struck and killed in Soho on May 1 when he fell from his e-bike after being doored by a parked van and skidded under the rear wheels of a tequila delivery truck on Broome St.

An accident video viewed by Straus News showed the driver of a parked Mercedes van opened his door into traffic and the e-biker, unable to stop, collided with the door and rolled a short distance away where he was subsequently struck by the rear wheels of a tequila delivery truck.

The unidentified male on the e-bike was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS but was not able to be saved and was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m..

The 54-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene and no arrests were made, police said. A source close to the investigation told Straus News that the driver had passed drug and alcohol tests. The truck was being towed to Bridgewater St. in Brooklyn, according to a tow truck operator on the scene.

The driver of the passenger car that started the tragic chain of events also stayed on the scene and was not issued a summons. He ultimately drove his car away.

Broome St, shortly before the intersection with Centre St. where the accident occurred does not have a protected bike lane. The e-biker and the truck both appeared to be operating legally.

The identity of the male victim was not released by police pending notification of next of kin.