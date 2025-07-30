Driver Arrested after Collision with E-biker on Second Ave.

A crumpled Arrow 9 e-bike with its red rear light still flashing lay in the middle of Second Ave. around 7:40 p.m. on July 29.

The a 65 year-old man who had been riding his bike down Second Ave. suffered serious head trauma when he fell to the pavement after being struck by a late model Nissan driven by a 21-year old unlicensed male.

The biker was rushed by EMS to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver did not remain on the scene but two hours after the incident police said they arrested Jasir Vann, of 600 Gates Ave. in Brooklyn, the driver of the 2024 Nissan Rogue. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury and driving without a license.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. It could not be learned if Vann has an attorney assigned to his case.