x
Driver Arrested after Collision with E-biker on Second Ave.

The driver of a late model Nissan had initially fled the scene after colliding with a bike driven by a 65 year-old man on Second Ave. near 14th St. The biker was transported to Bellevue alive but in critical condition.

Second Avenue /
| 30 Jul 2025 | 02:50
    A crumpled e-bike sits in the middle of Second Ave. –with it rear red light still flashing –after a 65-year-old biker hit his head after a collision with a Nissan driven by an unlicesed driver. The driver fled but was arrested two hours later. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    A collision between an e-biker and a car resulted in the shut down of Second Ave. between 15th and 14th St. on July 29. The driver was later arrested; the biker was taken to Bellevue in critical condition. The crumpled bike can be seen in the middle of the road. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    The red light on the rear of the e-bike continued to stay illuminated after the bike was struck by a late model Nissan. The driver, who fled, was later arrested, while the 65 year old e-bike rider suffered serious head trauma. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)

A crumpled Arrow 9 e-bike with its red rear light still flashing lay in the middle of Second Ave. around 7:40 p.m. on July 29.

The a 65 year-old man who had been riding his bike down Second Ave. suffered serious head trauma when he fell to the pavement after being struck by a late model Nissan driven by a 21-year old unlicensed male.

The biker was rushed by EMS to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver did not remain on the scene but two hours after the incident police said they arrested Jasir Vann, of 600 Gates Ave. in Brooklyn, the driver of the 2024 Nissan Rogue. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury and driving without a license.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. It could not be learned if Vann has an attorney assigned to his case.