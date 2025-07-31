Driver Arrested after Hitting 65 year-old E-biker on Second Ave.

A crumpled Arrow 9 e-bike with its red rear light still flashing lay in the middle of Second Ave. around 7:40 p.m. on July 29.

A 65 year-old man who had been riding his bike down Second Ave. toward the East Village suffered serious head trauma when he was ejected after the rear wheel was struck by a late model Nissan SUV driven by a 21-year old unlicensed male.

The biker was rushed by EMS to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver did not remain on the scene but two hours after the incident police said they arrested Jasir Vann, of 600 Gates Ave. in Brooklyn, who allegedly confessed to police that he was the driver of the 2024 Nissan Rogue that struck the bicyclist.

Initially, he fled the scene, drove on the sidewalk and took the SUV to a car wash, prosectors said.

But he apparently had second thoughts and called 911 about two hours later and turned himself into the 79th Pct. in Brooklyn near his home. He told police he fled initially because he did not have a license.

He now faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury and driving without a license. He was given supervised release and is due back in court on Sept. 9.

Efforts to reach Louis Balocca, the public defender for Vann were not successful.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.