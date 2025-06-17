Woman struck by L train while trying to climb back onto platform

A 24 year old woman was killed when she was struck by an L train near Union Square station on June 16.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call around 10:21 p.m. for a woman who jumped onto the tracks at a Union Square subway station.

When police arrived at the scene, a 24 year old female was found unconscious and unresponsive on the roadbed of what an NYPD spokesperson told Straus News was “northbound” L train. It should be noted that the L train in Manhattan runs east-west, not north/south so it remains unclear which direction the train was headed. Nonetheless, EMS responded immediately, ultimately pronouncing the woman deceased at the scene.

According to Eyewitness News , witnesses said the woman stepped onto the tracks shortly before the collision, but then attempted to climb back onto the platform. Unable to pull herself up to safety, she was struck by the train.

Witnesses also say that it’s possible the woman climbed onto the tracks for bathroom purposes, however such a motive has not been confirmed.

Police told Straus News that at this time, there is no suspected criminality and the investigation remains ongoing. The L train has resumed after being suspended for about three hours following the incident.

The tragedy comes five months after Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 2025 initiative to increase subway safety. Part of the plan included the installment of new protective barriers at over 100 stations and increasing the presence of law enforcement.

While the initiative was largely an attempt to mitigate subway crime, some could hope that the measures would lead to a decrease in self-inflicted fatalities as well. Unfortunately, the woman of this incident was not spared by these new safety reforms.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and is pending notification of family.